Astros Star Luis Garcia Steady in Latest Injury Rehab Start in Minors
The injury rehab hits kept on coming on Sunday, as Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia made his rehab debut with Class-A Fayetteville on Sunday.
His start came after Spencer Arrighetti made his first injury rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday. On Friday, Cristian Javier made his second injury rehab start with Corpus.
Garcia had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and did not play in 2024. He has suffered setbacks in his recovery from the injury, including earlier this year when his ramp-up to rehab had to be temporarily shut down.
He made two injury rehab starts with the Astros’ Florida Complex League team on July 7 and July 14 before his rehab was transferred to their lowest full season affiliate.
Like his first two rehab games, Garcia pitched two innings. But, for the first time, he was spotless. He didn’t allow a hit as he struck out two.
In three rehab games he has a 1.50 ERA in six innings. He’s allowed three hits, one run and no walks. He has struck out nine.
Houston is likely to be cautious with Garcia’s ramp-up, as he had the surgery two years ago but has had recovery setbacks. But, given the state of the Astros’ starting rotation, this is a good sign as Houston hopes to win the AL West.
Garcia, Arrighetti, Javier and J.P. France are all Astros starters that are on the 60-day IL and could return at some point this season from injuries.
Arrighetti broke his right thumb in a freak batting practice accident on April 7 in Seattle. His first rehab game on Saturday is part of what should be a spring training-like ramp-up for the right-hander.
He threw three innings for the Hooks, allowing one hit and striking out four hitters. He walked none.
Javier had Tommy John surgery last year and has not had the setbacks Garcia has had in his recovery. He pitched three innings, giving up two hits and an earned run. He struck out three and walked two.
He previously threw a rehab game in Florida last week, as he pitched 1.1 innings for the Florida Complex League Astros. He gave up three hits, two runs and three walks while he struck out two.
France missed the majority of last season after he had surgery to repair a torn right shoulder capsule. He had that surgery last July. He threw a 35-pitch batting practice recently, per MLB.com, and is set to return to the FCL for a rehab start.
