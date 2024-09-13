Will Poor First Innings Doom the Houston Astros in October?
As the Houston Astros look to finish up September strong, they once again have their eyes on making a run in October.
Last season, the Astros and the Texas Rangers had an excellent battle in the American League Championship Series that the Rangers ultimately won in seven games.
Houston has basically been a fixture in the ALCS for the last decade, as they have been in the ALCS for an American League-record seven straight years.
This season, the Astros will be looking to make it eight straight. They are on their way to making that happen by getting closer to securing the AL West title.
Houston is led by a strong pitching staff once again, but they have a few new names who have really stepped up.
Due to the struggles of Justin Verlander, it has been Framber Valdez who has become the new ace of the staff. The Astros have also seen a good overall season from Hunter Brown, who has had a breakout performance. The trade deadline acquisition of Yusei Kikuchi has been a good one, as he has been excellent since coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays.
While they are poised to make a run once again in the playoffs, they aren’t perfect.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently highlighted Houston’s struggles in the first inning as being a potentially fatal flaw for them in October.
"They've kind of been doing that to themselves all season long. For the year, they have a plus-86 run differential, good for seventh-best in the majors. But in the first inning, they've been outscored 94-67 ... they're averaging below half a run scored in that inning. But the 94 is the more problematic part, with Houston's pitching staff posting a 5.38 ERA in the first inning this season."
Playing from behind is never good for a team, especially in the playoffs.
Considering the Astros will be playing the best of the best, getting off to slow starts could result in a good team putting the clamps on them, especially if that team has a good pitching staff.
If they want to make it to their eighth straight Championship Series, they are going to have to be better in the first inning.