Astros Closer Josh Hader Gives Exciting Update Following Latest Bullpen

After opening the season winning five out of their first seven games at home, the Houston Astros are beginning their first road trip of the season on Friday in Sacramento against the Athletics.

Coming off winning the final two games of their series against the Los Angeles Angels and then sweeping the Boston Red Sox, Houston is looking to continue their early-season success on the road, minus some key pitchers.

The biggest name missing is closer Josh Hader. He is beginning the season on the injured list with left biceps tendinitis. He is not on the current 10-game road trip as he stayed behind in Houston for treatment and to throw some bullpens, according to manager Joe Espada earlier this week. According to Luis Ortiz of KHOU 11, Hader is heading in the right direction in his recovery.

Josh Hader Gives Promising Update Following Latest Bullpen

Josh Hader | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Hader is someone the Astros need back, but they need him back healthy, with no risk of getting injured again. He is a valuable piece to the backend of their bullpen. Hader recently said that he touched 90 MPH in his last bullpen. Why is that significant? Well, according to Hader, his bullpens never hit 90 MPH even when he's healthy.

"For me, I'm just going in rehabbing,'' said Hader at a charity event at a Houston area Wal-Mart. "I'm trying to better my craft. I have a few bullpens this week, which is exciting for me. To be able to get my reps in and to be able to get string as much as I can to be back as soon as possible.

"My bullpens have been really well. My last bullpen, I touched into the 90s, which is exciting to me. I never touched 90 in a bullpen when I was healthy. That's a testament to the work we're putting in.''

In Hader's absence, it'll be all hands on deck closing out games, but only three of their first five wins were save situations. Bryan Abreu is expected to get the most chances to shut the door, but Bryan King and Cody Bolton each also have a save in the first week. As for Hader, it isn't about rushing back, but it's about being fully healthy for the grind of a long season and into the fall.

"It's making sure that when I come back there's no setbacks,'' Hader said. "When I'm in there, I'm there until the World Series. I'm going to be there to give it every day as I can and be 100 percent.''

After missing the playoffs last season, the Astros are looking to return this season and a healthy Hader would go a long way in helping that happen.