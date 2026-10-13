Astros' Kyle Tucker Trade Sets High Bar for Jeremy Peña Decision

The Houston Astros have not shied away from trading a cornerstone player if they thought it might risk losing them in free agency.

Two years after sending Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, the team is now facing another remarkably similar situation with Jeremy Pena.

The shortstop is entering the final season of arbitration eligibility and can become a free agent following the 2027 season. Houston has options: they could attempt to sign him to a long-term extension, keep him for another year and risk signing him later in free agency, or explore what other organizations are willing to trade for him.

No matter what, it will be a difficult decision. Pena is especially important to the team.

But, the Astros already know what can happen when they trade an established star at the right time.

The return fron the Tucker deal is interesting in review. It provides a great blueprint but also one that might be harder to repeat. Some things are easier said than done.

Astros Received Significant Value for Kyle Tucker

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

December of 2024 held a lot of surprises for people and they all didn’t come under the Christmas tree. Houston shook up the trade market when the Tucker trade happened. In return, the Astros got Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hauden Wesneski from the Chicago Cubs.

Nearly two seasons later, the return is looking pretty good.

Paredes has been the most productive of the group. He is hitting .258 with 37 home runs and a .794 OPS across 226 games with Houston over the combined 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Smith, on the other hand, has experienced some growing pains in the MLB. The 23-year-old has hit .226 across his first two seasons, but he remains under team control for four more years, giving him plenty of time to develop into the player he is projected to be.

Wesneski’s contribution was halted by Tommy John surgery, but he did return to the rotation in 2026.

According to an August analysis by the Houston Chronicle (subscription required), the three players combined for an 8.5 WAR since the trade, whereas Tucker holds a 4.5 WAR over the same time frame.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Houston won the trade, it simply is a positive point. Smith’s development and Wesneski’s long-term health will ultimately determine the value at the end of the day.

Without question, though, Houston turned one established player into three contributors.

Jeremy Pena Presents a Similar Dilemma

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (left) and Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez celebrate Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pena’s situation contains some similarities. The 29-year-old is coming off a productive 2026 season where he slashed .277/.325/.477 with 22 home runs, 56 RBI and an .802 OPS.

He is one of Houston’s most important players where he adds valuable defense at shortstop and a productive bat.

He is also just one season away from free agency.

Pena’s contract allowed him to earn about $9.5 million in 2026 and he is expected to receive a substantial increase through arbitration.

The Astros could just seal the deal and try to negotiate an extension, but if they desire a long-term commitment that will come with a significant price tag.

Another factor here is the crowded infield Houston has.

Carlos Correa remains under contract, Isaac Paredes has a club option for 2027, Christian Walker is coming into his final season of his deal and then there is Jose Altuve who is surely a fixture within the organization.

That depth doesn’t mean that Pena is expendable, but it gives Houston more flexibility.

Houston Cannot Afford to Trade Pena Without Significant Return

Moving a star doesn’t have to mean taking a step backward, and the Tucker trade proves it.

It is also a hard thing to repeat. The Tucker trade set a high standard.

A potential Pena trade would need to be of the same type, though.

The Astros are entering this offseason needing more dependable starting pitchers and additional outfield protection. If they could put together a trade package addressing those immediate needs and gain team control, it would be worth looking at.

Just moving Pena because he is approaching free agency isn’t a good move.

Keeping Pena and making another postseason push would also be accepting the possibility that he might leave in free agency.

The Astros don’t have to trade him; they just need to determine if they can afford to keep him. An extension would certainly be worth exploring before jumping to any drastic decision.