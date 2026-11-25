The Houston Astros will soon be at a crossroads in the career path of their star right-handed pitcher, Hunter Brown. He has two years remaining on his contract and could provide value either by pitching the remainder of his contract with the Astros or by garnering a nice return on the trade market.

For a trade, the Astros would likely wait until the end of the 2027 season to investigate this option. If he is closer to the 2025 Brown than the 2026 Brown he could command a huge haul. The Astros did something similar to this when they traded away Kyle Tucker with one year left on his deal to the Cubs for Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski.

Trade Possibilities

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading a hot arm or bat before the final trade deadline of the player’s contract gives the player more value by lengthening his time with his new team and (if traded before the season) allows the new team to reap a qualifying offer draft pick for the player in the offseason, increasing his value.

Qualifying Offers

A qualifying offer is given to a player on an expiring first contract of their career. If the player spent the entirety of the last season with the team in question, they can extend a qualifying offer for one season (in 2026 it was $23.2 million for the whole season). The player can accept the contract and play the following season with his old team or reject the offer, which in turn gives the offering team an early-round draft pick in next year’s draft.

In Brown’s case, it would be nice for the Astros if he had a bounce-back season in 2027, even if it comes in an abbreviated season due to the lockout. It would set the Astros up for a maneuverable offseason with lots of options on the table depending on the Astros outlook. A weak 2027 from the team, apart from Brown, could see the star pitcher depart through a trade.

Brown With Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown broke into the league in 2022 and, despite only throwing in seven games with two starts, made the postseason roster. He pitched well in the Astros’ 18-inning win over the Mariners in game three of the 2022 ALDS.

He struggled in 2023 with a 5.09 ERA in 31 games and 29 starts. He pitched well in 2024 with a 3.49 ERA in 31 games. Brown was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2025 finishing with 5.9 bWAR and earning a third-place Cy Young finish.

Brown battled through injuries in 2026 with 20 starts and a 3.19 ERA. So far in his regular-season career, Brown has a 42-35 record with a 3.44 ERA (119 ERA+, 19% better than league average) in 638.2 innings with 709 strikeouts.

Entering the final two seasons of Brown’s Astros contract, the team should try to extract the most value out of the starting pitcher. If the team struggles and Brown excels, that could mean trading him in the 2027-28 offseason to reload with young stud players.