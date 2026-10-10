Astros Listed as Top Landing Spot for New Yankees Free Agent Outfielder

Stop me if you have heard this before: With the Houston Astros, help is needed in the outfield with a power-hitting bat, preferably a left-handed bat. That was an issue they had last offseason and there were plenty of names that were out there, including two from the Boston Red Sox, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

Boston isn't trading Abreu, who has won multiple Gold Gloves, but Duran could be traded for the right price. The tough part for the Astros now is that general manager Dana Brown parted ways with the club in late August, and a new decision-maker is needed. Whoever that ends up being, adding a power boost to the outfield should be a priority, and Houston was tabbed as the top landing spot for one of the top free-agent outfielders this winter, Trent Grisham.

Astros Labeled as Top Landing Spot for Trent Grisham

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted a handful of landing spots for Grisham, whom the New York Yankees are expected to let walk, and the top spot was Houston, but whoever ends up with him, it should be considered buyer beware.

Grisham accepted a one-year qualifying offer from the Yankees last offseason after hitting 34 home runs in 2025, but 2026 was frustrating for the player and team. Grisham slashed .211/.308/.395 with 18 home runs and just 59 runs driven in, with a 0.6 WAR in 121 games. Given the rather light free-agent outfielders available, some teams will take a chance on him having a bounce-back season, and based on Reuters' rankings, Houston might be the club that takes that chance.

"(Houston) ultimately used 12 different starting left fielders and eight different starting center fielders, with no one reaching 40 starts at either position..... Expect them to cast a wide net in their search for outfield help, and their center field need specifically helps put Grisham high on their list of potential targets,'' wrote Reuters.

Houston has plenty of needs this offseason if they are going to be able to defend their American League West Division title. Sure, an outfielder with power is needed, and if Grisham can find his 2025 swing again, he could be that guy, but there is also help needed with the starting pitching staff and maybe even the bullpen, with the future of Bryan Abreu cloudy.

It was a down year for the AL West, but that is not something that is going to be a thing from year to year, and if an aging Astros roster wants to compete one last time, adding a bat like Grisham is necessary this offseason.