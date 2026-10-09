Astros Linked To Top Free Agent Pitcher to Bolster Rotation for 2027

When the Houston Astros report for spring training for 2027, there is guaranteed to be a new-looking roster for the defending American League West Division champs.

They overcame a slow start to the season and edged out the Texas Rangers to win the division on the final day of the regular season, finishing 81-81.

One area on the roster that needs some additions and upgrades is the starting pitching staff. Some decisions are looming, but make no mistake about it: the starting rotation was one of the reasons why the Astros struggled all season long and kept them from pulling away from the rest of the division.

Houston could address the need for starting pitching through a trade or in free agency. They could use a No. 2 behind Hunter Brown at the top of the rotation and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed one of the top targets that is expected to be a free agent this winter as being on the Astros' radar: Michael King.

Astros Have Interesting Free Agent Target in Michael King

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller listed some of the top landing spots for King, and one of them was the Astros as an honorable mention. However, Miller said bringing him in won't be as easy as offering him a deal and having him sign it.

"Unless they trade away one of Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes or Jeremy Peña and/or unless Tatsuya Imai makes the surprising decision to decline his $18M player option, Houston probably doesn't have room in the 2027 budget to make a King-sized signing. However, with a World Series window that may well slam shut next winter, maybe they embrace a heftier payroll than usual,'' wrote Miller.

Wow. There's a lot to break down there. Let's start with Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Pena. The first two are players that the new leadership in Houston could look to move and it wouldn't be surprising to clear out some cap space. Tatsuya Imai isn't likely to decline his option.

The backend of Miller's writing is spot on. The World Series window for the Astros is certainly closing and it is going to close sooner rather than later. That is the painful truth that the front office and fans need to come to grips with.

However, the window has maybe one or two years left before even more difficult decisions for the future are going to need to be made.

Pitching wins and Houston saw that up close in their wild card series against the Chicago White Sox. They didn't have enough of it.

Now, it is one of the priorities this offseason for the Astros to address and the free agent options are going to be limited. King is going to be one of the top options that will be highly coveted, including by his current team, the San Diego Padres.