Astros Lose Key Staff Member in Surprise Coaching Shakeup

The Houston Astros have lost an important member of their coaching staff in the middle of the season. Director of Hitting and Offensive Coordinator Dan Hennigan has left the organization to accept an assistant coaching position with the Wake Forest baseball program.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, manager Joe Espada confirmed that Sunday marked Hennigan's final day with the Astros. His departure comes during the regular season and creates an unexpected change within Houston's hitting department.

Hennigan spent the 2026 season as the Astros' Director of Hitting and Offensive Coordinator. It was his first year in that role after serving as the club's hitting coordinator in 2025.

The Astros promoted Hennigan after making major changes to their hitting staff during the previous offseason. The organization hired Victor Rodriguez as hitting coach and Anthony Iapoce as assistant hitting coach, while Hennigan took on a larger role behind the scenes.

Although Rodriguez and Iapoce worked directly with hitters every day, Hennigan handled much of the team's offensive preparation. He helped develop game plans, used data to prepare hitters for opposing pitchers, and supported the coaching staff throughout the season.

Houston Astros director of hitting and offensive coordinator Dan Hennigan. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hennigan was not originally expected to be in uniform during games. However, he gradually became a regular presence in the dugout. He served as another voice for hitters during games and also traveled with the team on road trips.

His work made him an important part of Houston's offensive staff, even though he spent much of his time away from the spotlight. The Astros have already decided how they will handle his departure, and Espada said Chuckie Caufield will take over some of Hennigan's responsibilities around the Major League team.

Caufield joined the Astros organization in 2024 as a special advisor and roving hitting coordinator. He will now play a larger role while Rodriguez and Iapoce continue leading the team's day-to-day work with hitters.

Houston does not plan to make major changes to its hitting staff beyond that adjustment. Rodriguez remains the club's hitting coach, and Iapoce will continue serving as assistant hitting coach.

Hennigan's move also continues a growing connection between the Astros and Wake Forest. His hiring comes a little more than a year after Wake Forest added Eric Niesen, Houston's former director of pitching, as the university's pitching coach.

While coaching changes during the season are uncommon, Hennigan leaves Houston after helping reshape the club's offensive preparation over the past two seasons. He moved from hitting coordinator in 2025 to Director of Hitting and Offensive Coordinator in 2026 before deciding to continue his coaching career at the college level.