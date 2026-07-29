Joe Espada Leaves One Major Astros Question Unanswered

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada has avoided answering questions about Tatsuya Imai's rotation spot after another difficult outing extended his recent struggles and left many fans wondering whether he should remain in the Astros' rotation.

Imai entered the second half of the season hoping to build on the progress he showed after the All-Star break. Instead, another disappointing performance has sparked fresh debate about his place in Houston's rotation.

Questions about Imai's future in the rotation have continued to grow as his inconsistent performances have piled up. While he has shown flashes of promise, those outings have often been followed by another difficult start, raising questions about whether the Astros will continue giving him opportunities.

The questions surrounding Imai's future are not based on one poor performance alone. They stem from a stretch of inconsistent outings that have raised doubts about whether he can remain a reliable starter for a team trying to stay in the playoff race. Espada, however, said it was premature to discuss Imai's future after the game.

The timing makes the discussion even more significant. Just before the second half began, the Astros introduced an adjustment they hoped would help Imai become a more effective pitcher. During the All-Star break, pitching coach Josh Miller encouraged him to expand his pitch mix instead of relying almost entirely on his fastball and slider.

The Astros hoped those additional pitches would make his fastball and slider even more effective. Early signs suggested the adjustment could work, but his recent struggles have once again put his future role in the spotlight.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45). Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the growing criticism, Espada is not rushing to make any decisions. Instead of discussing possible changes immediately after the game, the Astros manager made it clear that he wants to evaluate everything before reaching a conclusion.

“I think it's premature right now to talk about that,” Espada said. “I do want us to celebrate this win, there are a lot of things that we did really well. And we'll come here tomorrow, we'll sit down with Imai and we'll look at some videos and talk about some things, but I want to make sure that we highlight what we did really well and we did a lot of things well in tonight's game.”

According to Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart, Espada said the Astros had already met with Imai and identified some areas he can work on. However, he added that there was still no decision regarding what comes next for the right-hander.

Still, the biggest question is whether the Astros can continue trusting Imai in his current role or whether a change is inevitable. Houston remains in the middle of a playoff race, and every game carries added importance. If Imai cannot turn things around soon, the Astros may have to consider other options.

At the same time, the Astros have already invested time in helping him adjust his approach and may believe he still deserves an opportunity to prove those changes can produce consistent results.

For now, the Astros are continuing to work with Imai rather than rushing into a decision. After meeting with the right-hander and identifying areas for improvement, the club has still not determined what comes next, leaving his future in the rotation uncertain.