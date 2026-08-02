Astros Among Teams Showing Interest in Marlins All-Star at Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros are belived to be looking for an outfield bat at the trade deadline and were linked earlier on Sunday to an All-Star.

Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post and other outlets, the Astros have reached out to the Miami Marlins to gauge their interest in dealing outfielder Kyle Stowers.

With the way the Astros have played over the last two weeks, adding an outfield bat may be the next step the team to continue their progress up the American League standings.

The Marlins were one of the hottest teams in baseball before a losing spell reared its ugly head. They lost 12 in a row including three to the Astros. Miami has won five of six since then so they are in an in-between state as of right now. Stowers would require a haul as he has three and a half seasons left before becoming a free agent in 2030. He will be arbitration eligible after 2026. Stowers hits and throws left.

Stowers' History With The Marlins

Stowers has been a utility man for the Marlins playing a lot of corner outfield and some first base. He has a 120 OPS+ and a .237 average this season. He’s played in 87 games with 16 home runs. Stowers has been playing a lot better since June 17. Over those 37 games he has a .956 OPS, 11 homers and a .271 average.

Jul 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Kyle Stowers (28) Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stowers had a breakout season last year with an All-Star appearance highlighting the effort. Despite playing in only 117 games, the left-handed bat hit 25 home runs and tallied a 151 OPS+ with a .288 average.

The best month of his career came in July of that season where he was awarded NL Player of the Month. In that July, he hit .364 with a .451 on-base percentage and 10 homers. His OPS for the month came in at 1.269. He was named NL Player of the week on two occasions in 2025.

The left-handed slugger came over to the Marlins in the summer of 2024 from the Baltimore Orioles. Tyler Rogers, a former All-Star, was sent to the Orioles in the trade. The trade has worked out for both teams with the pair each registering great 2025 seasons.

Stowers was the Baltimore’s No. 8 prospect before being called up in 2022. The Orioles were flushed with minor league talent at the time with Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson called up in 2022 as well.

Pre-Pro Ball Stowers

Stowers, an El Cajon, Calif. native was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Orioles. With no minor league baseball in 2020 he made his way up the Baltimore system quickly. He played for the Stanford Cardinal in college and was twice Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

The Marlins most recent stretch of winning baseball over six games might put a pause on their deadline deals but we could still see him move. With three plus years of control, it could require a top five prospect in the Astros No. 26 ranked minor league system. If added, his bat would bring critical outfield offense to an Astros outfield needing a spark.