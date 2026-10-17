Former Astros Coach Reveals What Makes Yordan Alvarez Nearly Impossible to Stop

Former Houston Astros director of hitting and offensive coordinator Dan Hennigan has explained what makes Yordan Alvarez such a dangerous hitter.

The secret — his ability to to recognize how pitchers attack him and adjust accordingly.

Hennigan, who served as the Astros' director of hitting in 2025 before taking on the director of hitting and offensive coordinator roles in 2026, worked closely with the team's hitters. His experience gave him a clear view of what separates Alvarez from other power hitters.

In an interview with Tyler Stafford and The Athletic's Chandler Rome on the Crush City Podcast, Hennigan explained what sets Alvarez apart at the plate.

What Sets Yordan Alvarez Apart

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond making solid contact, Alvarez reads how pitchers approach him and adjusts his hitting strategy to counter their plans. His approach combines preparation, baseball intelligence and the ability to make adjustments when opponents

For Hennigan, Alvarez's strength goes beyond his powerful swing. Elite hitting also requires a batter to recognize when opponents change their approach and respond effectively. Pitchers constantly look for ways to limit Alvarez's impact, but his ability to make adjustments helps him remain dangerous.

Hennigan also believed Alvarez was capable of producing a huge season. He predicted the slugger could reach 40 home runs, reflecting his confidence in Alvarez's power and offensive ability.

Alvarez delivered an even bigger performance during the 2026 regular season. The Astros star finished with 42 home runs, 106 RBIs and 105 runs scored across 567 at-bats. He recorded 179 hits in 2026 and finished with a .316 batting average, a .432 on-base percentage and a 1.033 OPS.

Those numbers reinforced Alvarez's value to Houston's lineup. He also collected one stolen base during the regular season, showing that his overall contribution extended beyond his power at the plate.

Alvarez has established himself as one of the Astros' most productive hitters since making his Major League debut on June 9, 2019. He owns a career .300 batting average, a .397 on-base percentage and a .975 OPS across 3,022 at-bats. His career totals also include 212 home runs and 599 RBIs.

However, injuries and health problems affected Alvarez during 2025, creating challenges as he worked to maintain his production. Hennigan acknowledged those difficulties, offering context for the hitter's recent struggles.

Alvarez's 2026 performance demonstrated how dangerous he can be when healthy. His combination of power, patience at the plate and ability to adjust to opposing pitchers makes him a difficult matchup for teams.

The Astros rely heavily on Alvarez's production as they look to remain competitive in the American League. His 42 home runs and 106 RBIs in 2026 demonstrated the impact he can have when healthy.