The Houston Astros could look completely different going forward after this offseason, and even after a 2026 season that ultimately wasn't successful, there are still some aspects that ended up being favorable for Houston this past year.

Here are three things that the Astros can still be thankful for in 2026.

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the most obvious. Any team would be thankful to have arguably the most dangerous hitter in the game and the current American League MVP. Alvarez put together the best season of his career and took home a bunch of hardware after being likely the bigget reason the Astros were even able to get back to the postseason.

Not only did Alvarez win the MVP, he also secured the Hank Aaron Award, Most Outstanding Designated Hitter, Silver Slugger, Comeback Player of the Year, All-MLB First Team and the MLB Batting Title. 2026 was a year to remember for the Cuban slugger, who posted a .316 average, along with 42 homers and 106 RBI.

He led baseballl in numerous statistical categories and won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2029. Alvarez is the key in the Astros lineup.

Division Help

The Astros got lucky this season by playing in the worst division in baseball. The play of the AL West allowed Houston's .500 record of 81-81 the worst mark to ever make the postseason. Houston was able to win its ninth division title in 10 seasons and get in as the No. 3 seed with home-field advantage.

Both the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics struggled mightly, while the outlook isn't too great for the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners as well. This division will still be up for grabs in 2027, and the Astros could have what it takes to get it done with some successful offseason moves.

Peter Lambert

Astros pitching in general looked to be in shambles during various long stretches of the season, and it was the 29-year-old Lambert that quite literally saved the starting rotation dealing with injuries and short outings.

Lambert was just a free agent minor league signing that developed into the Astros best starter over the course of the year. He posted a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts along with 154 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP. Lambert threw over 155 innings in the regular season, which was by far the most of his career. He also threw three innings on just two days rest in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.

It will be interesting to see what Lambert can contribute next season as a potential rotation member.