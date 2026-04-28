How the Houston Astros Can Attack Shane Baz and the Baltimore Orioles

The Houston Astros came away with a win in the series finale against the New York Yankees at home and now hit the road to start a six-game road trip against American League opponents. First up on the agenda for Houston is the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has been slow to get out of the gates this season, just not as slow as the Astros have been. Both teams enter the game under .500, while Houston is looking to make it two straight wins, the Orioles are looking to end a two-game skid.

The Astros have played dreadfully on the road this season, holding a 3-10 record. But there are some ways that they can bring confidence into this series. For starters, they're going up against a struggling Shane Baz of Baltimore, someone the Astros have had tons of success against in the past.

Baz's Career Numbers vs Houston

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shane Baz (34) delivers a pitch. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Entering the game, Baz holds a 5.08 ERA for the Orioles in 2026, which bodes well for Houston hitters, especially the sluggers in the lineup. In three starts against the Astros in his career, Baz holds a 4.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched.

Coming off a hot homestand, Astros first baseman Christian Walker is a player to watch in the series opener. His power has been unmatched in recent games, and his defense has saved the Astros' runs on more than one occasion. It will be the first time Walker faces Baz in his career.

The hottest hitter currently on the Astros against Baz in their career is catcher Yainer Diaz, who could really use a good game to get out of the slump he finds himself in. Diaz hasn't played for Houston since April 25 against the Yankees, collecting one hit and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Additionally, another way that the Astros can succeed against Baltimore is simply by putting the ball in play. According to Fox Sports, the Orioles rank 25th in the MLB in team fielding percentage with a .982. Houston's defense has been strong, ranking fifth with a .990.

The biggest challenge for the Astros this season is their comfort in the batter's box, particularly when playing on the road, where they have struggled to hit effectively. Kai-Wei Teng will take the mound for Houston, aiming to meet the expectations set by the front office as he steps into a starting role until the rest of the rotation returns to health.