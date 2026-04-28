Astros vs Orioles Series Preview: Key Things To Watch for This Road Series

It has been a brutal start to the 2026 season for the Houston Astros as injuries have plagued this roster. Right now, the Astros sit at the bottom of the division with 11 wins on the year.

The team is still without many key faces like Hunter Brown and Jeremy Pena (amongst many others), but this ballclub has to figure out how to win without them, and maybe they are starting to get it. Houston has won three of its last six, which is a massive victory for the team.

Now the ballclub is set to take on the Baltimore Orioles to close out the month on the road, and with the likely pitching matchups officially released, there are plenty of matchups that are essential for the Astros to take a win on the road.

The offense needs to take advantage of the first two pitching matchups If Lance McCullers Jr. looks like his season opener, then they are set. Orioles at home are not nearly as tough as some ballclubs are.

Starting Rotation Should Have Upper Hand in First Two Games

Houston Astros pitcher Kai-Wei Teng (17) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kai-Wei Teng is going to be kicking things off for the Astros and will be taking on Shane Baz. This will be Teng's first start of the year, as he has been coming out of the bullpen as a long reliever. In the 14 innings he has pitched, he has a 2.16 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP.

Baz on the other hand, has a 5.08 ERA and a WHIP that has surpassed 1.55 and his counter part who will take the mound in game 2 (Chris Bassitt) is having an even worse start to his year as his ERA is 6.75 with a WHIP over 2.00.

As the Astros bats have easily been the highlight of their season, they have to come through big in these first two games.

Yordan Alvarez DEMOLISHES a 2-run homer 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/TrmRwBLuAz — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2026

Downhill Slide For McCullers Jr.

McCullers is going to take the mound in the finale to end the month, but he is not trending in the right direction. His first start was as good as anybody could have hoped for, as he went seven full innings and retired nine batters.

Then, a different pitcher showed up as he has allowed 15 earned runs in his last three starts, with nine combined walks and four homers. Houston needs him to start gaining some confidence back because he has an ERA of 8.84 in April, as opponents are hitting nearly .300 against him.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (43) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Orioles Playing at Home This Year

While most teams are exceptionally better when inside their city limits, that hasn't necessarily been the case for the O's as they are under .500 in Maryland and are 2-4 in their last two series at Oriole Park.

The Astros have an uphill climb to get back to .500, which might not happen until some of the roster comes back. However, the team cannot fall deeper into the hole that they have been digging. The Orioles won't be a piece of cake, but the ballclub needs to capitalize when playing teams that are also under .500.