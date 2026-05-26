How to Watch Astros, Jason Alexander vs. Rangers: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

For a team that has had just about anything go wrong that could go wrong, the Houston Astros opened their four-game series against the Texas Rangers in a fashion that they won't soon forget. After sweeping the Chicago Cubs over the weekend in the Windy City, the Astros opened a four-game series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington with a combined no-hitter.

Tatsuya Imai, Stephen Okert, and Alimber Santa combined to no-hit Texas in a 9-0 Houston win, extending their winning streak to four games. The recent surge has moved them within 4.5 games of the Athletics in the American League West. They will look for a fifth straight victory and try to move closer in the division race.

Here is a breakdown of Tuesday's game including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. CDT

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Rangers Sports Network

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Jason Alexander | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Jason Alexander (1-0, 7.30 ERA) vs.Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (1-4, 4.61 ERA)

Houston's starting rotation remains banged up and manager Joe Espada will be sending Jason Alexander out for his second start of the season and fourth appearance overall. He was very good in his last outing on May 19 against the Minnesota Twins, working six innings, scattering four hits and striking out four. The good news from Monday night's game is that Espada was able to rest some of his bullpen in case they are needed on Tuesday night.

Texas will be sending Jack Leiter to the mound and the Rangers are hoping his last start on May 20 against the Colorado Rockies was because of pitching at Coors Field. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits in just five innings. He was very good against the Astros earlier this month on May 15 when he worked seven innings and allowed one run on three hits and struck out six.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: 2B Jose Altuve (Grade 2 left oblique strain), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon surgery), SS Jeremy Pena (Grade 1 right hamstring strain), OF Taylor Trammell (Grade 2 left groin strain), C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), Lance McCullers, Jr. (right shoulder inflammation).

60-day injured list: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), LHP Brandon Walter (torn UCL in left elbow).