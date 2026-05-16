Astros Receive Encouraging Injury Updates as Reinforcements Near

There is no need to write a whole piece on how injuries have decimated the Houston Astros this season; it's been too apparent. It feels as though a new star each week has gotten injured, and the team's once high expectations have quickly faded into the distance. On Saturday, Houston's MLB.com beat writer Brian McTaggart reported good injury updates, which will put a smile on any fan's face.

Ace Hunter Brown will reportedly throw a live bullpen session on Tuesday, and if everything goes well, will go on a rehab outing. He threw a bullpen session on Friday and is continuing to recover from the Grade 2 right shoulder strain he suffered in April.

No matter how poorly the Astros' pitching staff plays, Houston must be patient with Brown's recovery. The Astros own an MLB worst 5.47 ERA, which has heavily contributed to their 18-28 record entering Saturday's slate. The rotation desperately needs Brown back, but he must be healthy. This is a great sign for the team's Ace.

The Astros' closer and elite bullpen arm, Josh Hader, reportedly needs five more rehab outings before potentially joining Houston. There is no timeline with this, but ideally, within the next 10 days, he'll be back.

The Cavalry Is Coming. Finally.

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McTaggart reported good news surrounding the Astros' All-Star shortstop, Jeremy Pena, as well. He explained that he'll play a third rehab game with the Double-A affiliate Corpus Christi on Saturday. Pena went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts on Friday in his return to action.

He missed a couple of games due to a collision, which gave him a sore neck. If all is well, he has a chance to join the Astros in Minnesota early next week. His return would be huge for the Stros offense, which already ranks in the top five in baseball in many categories.

Outfielder Jake Meyers will join Pena with Corpus Christi on Saturday, and can return with him in Minnesota if everything goes well. He hit one homer and produced a .704 OPS in a dozen games before injuring his oblique. The Astros outfielder posted a strong 2025 campaign despite battling injuries.

Not only did he have a strong offensive season, but he was an above-average defensive centerfielder. He recorded five defensive runs saved above average through 103 games.

Houston is on the cusp of seeing a massive haul of injured players return all at once. Still less than 50 games into the season, there is plenty of time for things to click and for the Astros to put together an exciting stretch. Despite being 10 games under .500 entering Saturday, there is hope for the near future coming soon.