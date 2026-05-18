How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Twins: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

If there’s one thing the Houston Astros learned over this past weekend, it’s that not all is lost. The team just took down the Texas Rangers in what was a pretty convincing series victory — apart from the finale, of course — showing that there is still some swagger residing on the premises of Daikin Park. Still, this club is in “prove it” mode.

The first test of the Astros’ 10-game road trip is against the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are 21-26 and 4.5 games back of first place in the AL Central. Just like the Astros, Minnesota has experienced its fair share of mediocrity to begin 2026. It should be a tantalizing series of games, that’s for sure.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries, and other notes.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros shortstop Nick Allen. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. CDT

Where: Target Field

TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; Twins — Twins.TV

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Twins — TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy app

Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Tatsuya Imai (1-1, 9.24 ERA) vs. Twins: LHP Kendry Rojas (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

If Tatsuya Imai can really hang in the big leagues, now would be a good chance to prove that. Through four starts, nothing has gone right for the Japanese native. He’s thrown 12.2 innings, allowing 13 runs in the process, and walked a whopping 14 batters.

Yes, it’s just four appearances and pitchers — especially those who are arriving stateside for the first time in their lives — are bound to have troubles, but this has been egregious. Monday’s matchup with the Twins provides him with a great opportunity to show the doubters that he’s here to stay.

For Minnesota, it’ll be Kendry Rojas on the hill. Just like Imai, Rojas doesn’t have a wealth of MLB experience under his belt just yet, but the results have been markedly different. Rojas has allowed just two runs over 7.1 innings of work, all of which have come out of the bullpen. The series opener versus the Astros will be the first start of his career.

Astros Injuries

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after hitting a home run. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

10-day injured list: 2B Jose Altuve (Grade 2 left oblique strain), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon surgery), SS Jeremy Pena (Grade 1 right hamstring strain), OF Taylor Trammell (Grade 2 left groin strain), C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation).

60-day injured list: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), LHP Brandon Walter (torn UCL in left elbow).