Legendary Astros Closer Billy Wagner Inducted Into Houston Sports Hall of Fame

The latest MLB Hall of Famer for the Houston Astros was star closer Billy Wagner, who was inducted into Cooperstown in 2025. He became just the third player with an Astros cap to make it, and is considered the greatest closer in franchise history.

Wagner's story to greatness is one of inspiration from a humble background. He's now one of the most recognizable pitching names in the city of Houston. As a result, Wagner was recently inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 13 in a ceremony at Le Tesserae just outside of downtown.

Wagner was a part of a star-studded class of 2026 that featured Houston Texans legendary defensive end J.J. Watt and the first ever soccer player into Houston's Hall of Fame in Dynamo star Brian Ching.

Wagner's Story to Houston Sports Hall of Fame

Former Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner holds his Houston Sports Hall of Fame plaque. | Maanav Gupta

The flame throwing left-hander was the 12th overall pick in 1993 out of Ferrum College in Virginia, which was a Division III school. His 225 saves with the Astros are the most in franchise history. Wagner has 422 total career saves, which ranks eighth all time and the second-most from a left-hander. He also became just the fifth pitcher ever to reach the 400-save mark.

Wagner ended his career with a 2.31 ERA, seven All-Star selections and a 0.998 WHIP, which is the lowest career WHIP among retired pitchers with at least 700 innings pitched. Wagner spent the first nine seasons of his career in Houston and three of his All-Star selections were when he was with the Astros.

His best season with Houston came in 1999 when he posted a 1.57 ERA and 37 saves.

“The opportunities that were given to me through the Houston Astros and the city of Houston are one of those things you can’t put a price tag on,” Wagner said during the induction ceremony. “Houston is always going to be special.”

Wagner had the opportunity to unveil his own Houston Sports Hall of Fame plaque that will be placed on Greenstreet in downtown Houston.

"You see it on TV, and it's just surreal for me. I don't think I ever pictured something like this," Wagner said.

Growing up in rural Virginia, Wagner suffered a broken arm at age seven that forced him to become a lefty. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, he was known as "Billy the Kid", but that didn't stop his resiliency. He didn't receive any big offers, which is why Wagner starred at the D-III level.

Wagner is now one of the greatest closers the game has ever seen.

"It's perseverance. I'm the most unlikely person here. I'm not the most noticeable guy here, so when you look at me, I hope people and kids see that it's not the stature that makes you stand out," Wagner said. "It's what you go out there and achieve by committing yourself to success and your teammates. And today, it's about being blessed and having humility."