Astros' Josh Hader Nominated for MLB's Most Prestigious Individual Honor

Roberto Clemente Day is celebrated across MLB on Sept. 15, honoring the humanitarian legacy of the late Hall of Famer.

All 30 teams annually nominate a player for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is considered baseball's most prestigious individual honor. It recognizes a Major League player's community involvement, philanthropic efforts and contributions on and off the field.

For the Houston Astros, the nominee is closer Josh Hader. This is the second straight year that Hader has been nominated for this award. He was recognized at Daikin Park in the series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

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Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader receives a Roberto Clemente award before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hader signed with the Astros before the 2024 season on a five-year, $95 million deal. He was named to his sixth All-Star team last year. The 32-year-old and his wife, Maria, have been greatly involved in the Houston community since he came to the city.

The Hader's Heart program launched in 2024 and helps create opportunities for children in Child Protective Services care and at-risk young adults. Hader's program has a monthly partnership with BEAR Houston (Be A Resource) and Covenant House, which provides shelter to young people facing homelessness.

BEAR works with at-risk and CPS-involved children and their caretakers. Hader’s Heart participants are treated to a game-day experience that includes watching the game from a suite, access to batting practice on the field and the chance to meet Hader and his teammates.

The Haders also hosted an "Uncork for a Cause" event in 2025 and 2026 that also benefited BEAR and Covenant House Houston. This April, Hader also partnered with a local sporting goods retailer to provide 20 children from BEAR with a memorable shopping experience, giving each child a $200 shopping spree and personally helping them select their items.

Hader has done great work in the Houston community and is a strong candidate to ultimately win the Clemente Award. The winner will be honored at the 2026 World Series.

The panel that will choose the winner includes representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, Capital One, MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports, Netflix and TBS), MLB.com, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Roberto’s children.

Hader has been one of the best closers this season. The lefty is 4-1 with a 0.85 ERA and has gone 26/26 on saves so far. He has given up just one home run and four earned runs in 42.1 innings pitched. Hader missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder capsule strain, but has been a huge part of the Astros still being in contention.