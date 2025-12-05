Astros Confirmed by Insider to Have Serious Interest in Top Free Agent Ace

The Houston Astros entered the offseason as a team who was always going to need to add to their pitching staff ,both at the back end depth wise and the top.

As Framber Valdez gets set to sign a deal elsewhere, following a roller coaster of a season for the longtime ace, Houston needs another star to join ascending Cy Young contender Hunter Brown. They have been linked to several, but one has come up more than others.

If general manager Dana Brown is fixated on making a splash in the pitching department, it sounds like the interest from the Astros in Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez is very real.

Within a Friday article breaking down the top narratives headed into next week's winter meetings, one of the most plugged in baseball insiders -- Jeff Passan of ESPN -- confirmed Houston is targeting Suarez.

Passan Confirms Astros Trying to Land Suarez

Jun 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"Teams in the mix for Suarez believe he's the next big-time starter off the board," Passan wrote. "Though the 30-year-old won't fetch a Dylan Cease-level deal, he long has been a target for Houston, which balks at deals beyond six years, and Baltimore, which is seeking a top-end rotation piece."

Clearly, Houston is going to have some competition if they are serious about landing Suarez and adding him into their rotation, but if they could not only bring him in but also get some better injury luck next year, it could form an elite rotation.

Losing Valdez will sting, but it was inevitable based on the way things went down the stretch and ultimately, Suarez may have more upside moving forward coming off a 2025 season which was the best of his career.

Suarez Would Be Absolutely Massive Addition for Astros

Nov 1, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning in game three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In 26 starts this season, Suarez posted a 4.7 bWAR, finishing his fourth full season as a full-time starter with by far his best numbers yet. The southpaw had a 3.20 ERA over 157.1 innings with the lowest walk rate of his career and a record of 12-8.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing about him is his demonstrated production in the postseason with Philadelphia. In 11 appearances, including eight starts, during the playoffs since 2022, Suarez has a 1.48 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 42.2 innings and was sensational in his two appearances against Houston in the 2022 World Series as well.

He has seemingly improved every year as a starter, and if he is just now entering his prime, the Astros could potentially get the absolute best he has to offer for the next half-decade.

At just 30 years old still, Suarez is likely to maintain this level of performance barring injury at least until he is 35, so the Astros should feel comfortable extending a lucrative five-year offer

If they are serious about pairing Brown with a second ace, it makes a ton of sense why Houston would be circling Suarez, and most fans would be fairly thrilled if they were actually able to land him.

