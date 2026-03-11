Astros Boss Makes Key Decision About Star Reliever’s Opening Day Status

The Houston Astros have made a decision that allows them to start planning out their bullpen for opening day.

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., that closer Josh Hader will start the regular season on the injured list and won’t be ready for opening day. The decision was reported by outlets including The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter).

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The decision ends speculation about Hader’s status as he works his way back from a left shoulder strain that ended his 2025 season. It also allows the Astros to play for opening day.

Josh Hader’s Status

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Espada told reporters that the decision had more to do with Hader’s ramp-up from the injury. The right-hander threw his first bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday, which puts him well behind the rest of the team. He came out of the session feeling good. But he won’t be ready to assume a full workload.

Once the Astros place him on the IL, he’ll be out for at least 15 days. With opening day set for March 26, the earliest he could return would be April 9. Espada didn’t offer a timeline for Hader’s return, but the organization likely hopes he’ll only need the 15 days.

The Astros did without Hader for the final two months of last season due to the injury. The All-Star closer had 28 saves in 29 chances last season, with a 6-2 record and 2.05 ERA in 48 appearances. He struck out 76 and walked 16 in 52.2 innings. His first season with the Astros was in 2024, when he went 8-8 with a 3.80 ERA and struck out 105 and walked 25 in 71 innings. He joined the team on a five-year contract.

With Hader out, the Astros will likely turn to Bryan Abreu to close out games until he returns. The right-hander has been one of baseball’s best set-up men the past few years. In 2025, he helped close games in Hader’s absence and converted seven saves in 12 chances and had 25 holds. He went 3-4 with a 2.28 ERA in 70 games in 2025. In the last three seasons, he’s closed out 13 games but has at least 24 holds in each season.

The rest of the bullpen on the 40-man roster includes Bryan King, Steven Okert, Bennett Sousa, Enyel De Los Santos, Kai-Wei Teng and Roddery Munoz. Houston is coming off a season in which it missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.