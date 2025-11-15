Astros Considering Trading for Cardinals All-Star to Bolster Middle Infield

A peek at baseball-reference.com notes that Jose Altuve was the second baseman for the Houston Astros in 2025. Well, look deeper.

The Astros opted to move Altuve to left field in spring training to keep his bat in the lineup but improve their defense at second base. Altuve played 66 games at second base, but it was a revolving door otherwise. Uber-utility man Mauricio Dubón played 46 games there But, the player Houston was hoping would play the bulk of the time there — Brendan Rodgers — was a bust.

He battled injuries, played in 43 games and slashed .191/.266/.278. Now, it appears Houston is considering going after another Brendan to man second base in 2026 — Brendan Donovan.

Brendan Donovan, Future Houston Astro?

Per Chandler Rome at The Athletic (subscription required), sources have told him that the Astros are among several teams that have inquired about trading for Donovan.

Donovan has played four Major League seasons, all with the Cardinals. He is coming off a 2025 season in which he was named an All-Star for the first time, as he slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI.

When he broke into the Majors in 2022, he was named an NL Gold Glove winner and finished third in NL rookie of the year voting after he slashed .281/.394/.379 with five home runs and 45 RBI in 126 games. In four seasons he has a slash of .282/.361/.411 with 40 home runs and 202 RBI.

Donovan is an inviting target for several reasons. He’s put together a strong slash line, though he doesn’t have a lot of power. The Astros had a heavy right-handed hitting lineup. Donovan is left-handed, which would give the lineup some balance.

But adding him also creates lineup issues with what Houston has now. The Astros traded for Carlos Correa at the deadline in July and moved him to third base, where the former middle infielder thrived. It’s now his position, which puts Isaac Paredes — who started the season as the third baseman — in a bind. He has nowhere to play.

Paredes has a strong enough bat to be the designated hitter, but most games that will be Yordan Alvarez’s place in the lineup. When Altuve plays second base, Paredes can’t play left field. Paredes could play second base, but he’s played 67 games at second base for his six-year career.

Donovan adds depth, but he also adds another lineup issue for Houston, one it would have to solve this offseason. That all assumes that the Astros can acquire Donovan.

