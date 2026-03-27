Astros Get Immediate Lineup Boost After Flat Opening Day

Opening Day for the Houston Astros to start the season was a game they would love to forget. Against the Los Angeles Angels, the Astros lineup failed to scratch across a single run to back up solid outings from Hunter Brown and the bullpen. The lone highlight was a Yordan Alvarez foul ball that could have left the yard if it weren't for the roof being closed.

The Angels, who haven't been remotely relevant as a team in over a decade, blanked the Astros 3-0 from a quality start in Jose Soriano and a shutdown bullpen.

Houston's offense took a hiatus on Thursday and was without infielder Jeremy Pena, who became their reliable leadoff man last season. He took the spot over veteran Jose Altuve, who occupied for years, and showcased his first All-Star season, batting .304 with 17 homers, 20 stolen bases, and an .840 OPS in 125 games.

Heading into their second game of the season in an attempt to wipe the blemish that was the first, the Astros are primed to get back into playoff contention and write off 2025 as a lone outlier — and they have Pena back in the lineup and in the leadoff spot.

Pena's Injury

Jeremy Pena suffers finger injury in DR exhibition today while fielding a groundball. #Astros GM Dana Brown will know more tomorrow. One report out says it could force Pena out for 1st round of WBC. pic.twitter.com/4otThjpVcs — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) March 5, 2026

While a healthy Yordan Alvarez was present on Thursday, Pena was not. The 28-year-old had suffered a finger fracture during a spring training exhibition game in early March. This injury caused him to miss the entire World Baseball Classic, as he had initially represented Team Dominican Republic in the starting lineup.

Now that the WBC was out of the picture, Pena focused on getting himself healthy for the upcoming MLB season. Since it was a fracture, the organization and media were unclear at the beginning on whether Pena would make the opening day roster or start the season on the IL. Starting on the IL would have been the worst case scenario. Healthy or not, he would have to miss at least 10 days, leaving a gaping hole in the offense.

Last season, the former World Series MVP placed 10th in regular season AL MVP and posted a 5.6 WAR, the highest out of all the everyday players on the Astros roster. Losing a player with this caliber offense and defense is crucial to the Astros writing their wrongs last season.

Positive News: A Possible Early Return

As Opening Day grew nearer, Pena started to heal very quickly. Adding more promise, he even played an exhibition game against the Astros Triple-A affiliate Space Cowboys, pummeling a home run to left field that landed on the Daikin Park train tracks. While he felt "good" it was still uncertain on if he would make the team and not start the season on the IL.

Good news came, and Pena made the Opening Day roster. To play it safe, manager Joe Espada elected to sit out their everyday shortstop out of Thursday's lineup. It was likely a good reason to sit him out. Coming off of a peculiar injury to bat against Angels' ace Jose Soriano's unhittable sinker would have posed a rude awakening.

Even so, the rest of the lineup couldn't solve him in the first place. Still, Pena was dearly missed, as soon-to-be 36-year-old Jose Altuve led off, but couldn’t spark an offense that never found its rhythm.

Why The Astros Need Jeremy Pena

Simply put, having Pena back for Game 2 of a long season provides an immediate boost to a lineup that looked flat on Opening Day. He was Houston’s most productive hitter last year and is right in the middle of his prime. Slotted at the top of the order, Peña has the ability to ignite the offense early or settle in as a speedy table setter.

While Alvarez is arguably the Astros’ most dangerous bat, he appeared in just 48 games last season, leaving some uncertainty about his future durability. If Houston is going to find consistency at the plate, it will start with a healthy Pena setting the offensive tone.