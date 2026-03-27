What the Astros Opening Day Loss Told Us — And What It Didn’t

The Houston Astros didn't have much offense to speak of as they lost their opening day showdown with the Los Angeles Angels, 3-0, on Thursday at Daikin Park.

This was supposed to be the start of something big for Houston (0-1), which made some significant moves to its pitching staff in the offseason. The Angels (1-0), who failed to make the playoffs last year, have a lot to prove.

The Astros have three more games coming with the Angels. But after one game, here are two things that the opening day loss told us about Houston and two things that it didn't.

What It Told Us

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Hunter Brown is An Ace

It wasn't the best outing for Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown. After all, he threw 102 pitches in 4.2 innings. That pitch count was inflated by the four walks he allowed. But he only gave up four hits, and he struck out nine Angels. Those are the kind of numbers that in a quality start Houston will take every single turn.

Astros fans would love for Houston to get the ace extended to a long-term deal. Even general manager Dana Brown recognizes that the longer he waits, the harder it will be to keep around, as his starter has two years of team control left. Starts like Thursday, however uneven it might be, gives the ace and his agent plenty of ammunition down the line.

The Bullpen Misses Josh Hader

Houston dipped into its bullpen earlier than it wanted, and it costs the Astros. A.J. Blubaugh gave up two hits and a run in 2.1 innings of work, as he walked three. But each of the relievers behind him, Bryan King and Christian Roa, each gave up a run in an inning of work.

It wasn't the traditional setup for a closer. Manager Joe Espada could not hand the ball to Bryan Abreu with a lead in the ninth. Josh Hader is working his way toward pitching live batting practice next month. Games like this show just how valuable he is to a bullpen that is missing a couple of key pieces.

What it Didn’t Tell Us

Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Is the Offense Better Than a Season Ago?

The Astros managed just three hits off Angels starter José Soriano and four relievers. Two of those hits came from Joey Loperfido, who started in left field. The other came from first baseman Chrisitan Walker. The top four hitters in the order — Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes and Carlos Correa — went hitless. Alvarez appeared to have a home run taken from him by the Daikin Park roof.

But this was not a good start for a lineup that was essentially full strength, except for shortstop Jeremy Peña, who is trying to work his way back after fracturing the tip of his finger during a World Baseball Classic exhibition. No one should pass judgment on a team's offense after one game, but the Astros have some early questions to answer.

Whether This Outfield Mix Will Stick

Along with Loperfido, the Astros went with an expected alignment in the outfield. Jake Meyers took center field, and Cam Smith took right field. Brice Matthews, who crashed the opening day roster and is expected to log at least some in the outfield, didn't play.

A couple of things stand out. Matthews figures to get a start at some point this weekend as Houston tries to determine where he fits. There's also the thought of Meyers potentially being traded. The Astros are still looking for left-handed hitting and to some Meyers is seen as expendable — especially if Matthews can play center field regularly and effectively.