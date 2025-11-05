Astros Getting Closer to Poaching Key Member of Padres Coaching Staff
When the Houston Astros began dismissing multiple coaches, front office executives and others around the organization, it became clear that a new regime was going to be installed.
One of the most notable changes made was moving on from both co-hitting coaches Alex Cintron and Troy Snitker. It didn't take long for the latter to find work, and it sounds like Cintron could be added by a division rival. But based on the latest report by Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), the Astros are getting close to finding their next hitting coach.
"The Houston Astros are moving toward hiring San Diego Padres hitting coach Victor Rodriguez for the same position, multiple league sources told The Athletic on Wednesday. The deal is not official and some details are still being finalized, but the expectation is for Rodriguez, 64, to assume one of the two vacated hitting positions on Houston's overhauled coaching staff," the insider reported.
What Astros Fans Need to Know About Victor Rodriguez
Originally signed as an international free agent at the age of 15 by the Baltimore Orioles in 1977, he played parts of two MLB seasons with the Orioles in 1984 and the Minnesota Twins in 1989. Rodriguez kept playing minor league baseball until he retired in 1995.
He immediately began his coaching career after that, beginning with the Boston Red Sox as a minor league coach and instructor where he spent parts of seven years as a minor league hitting coordinator.
Then, in 2012, the Red Sox promoted Rodriguez to be their assistant hitting coach at the big league level. The following season, Boston won a World Series championship, which was the second time they lifted the trophy when he was with the organization.
Rodriguez left the Red Sox following the 2017 campaign after manager John Farrell was fired. That's when he took the job as assistant hitting coach for the now-Cleveland Guardians. He later bolted for San Diego as part of Mike Shildt's staff ahead of the 2024 season, where he served as the primary hitting coach.
During Rodriguez's time with the Padres, that offense had the lowest strikeout rate and highest contact rate across Major League Baseball. Considering how Houston's offense has performed the past couple of years, getting that type of philosophy back into the organization should be beneficial.
It sounds like Rodriguez is the guy for the Astros as they turn the page on the past era of baseball for this franchise and start building a new one.