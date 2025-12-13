Should Astros Pursue Veteran Free Agent Right-Handed Pitcher?

Some changes are coming to the starting rotation for the Houston Astros this offseason. Left-hander Framber Valdez is expected to sign with a new team in free agency, and that would leave a gaping hole in Joe Espada's rotation.

Free agent options are slowly going down, with the biggest name, San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease, signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. There are options in the trade market if Dana Brown decides to go down that route to bring in another arm to pair with Hunter Brown.

Padres right-hander Michael King is still an option in free agency, as is Lucas Giolito of the Boston Red Sox. There is one name that is still available, and it would be a fit that could bring a veteran arm in right-hander Zac Gallen.

Could the Astros Sign Zac Gallen in Free Agency?

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In 2023, Gallen had one of the best seasons of his career, going 17-5 with a 3.47 ERA, which was good enough to finish third in the National League Cy Young voting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That year, Arizona went to the World Series and lost to the Texas Rangers.

After another good season in 2024, this past season was a disaster for the 30-year-old. He threw 192 innings, which was good to finish in the top 10 for innings pitched, but he went 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP. Yes, the numbers in 2025 are concerning, but his stuff is too good to continue a downward trend.

As far as a fit with the Astros, Gallen is someone who could sign a short-term prove-it deal, and Houston could benefit from that. He has a career ERA of 3.58, and the ability to throw nearly 200 innings in a season is just what Dana Brown and the Astros need near the top of their rotation.

At the Winter Meetings this week in Orlando, Dana Brown hinted at hoping to get a bounce-back season from Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation, and it appears he'll be given every opportunity in spring training to earn a spot every fifth day. That would be big for Espada's rotation, but it doesn't fill the gaping hole Valdez leaves in free agency.

Dana Brown has multiple options to fill out his rotation, and it likely won't happen until later in the offseason. Whether it's through free agency or a trade, there are options to fill out the rotation to try and get Houston back to the playoffs in 2026 after missing them in 2025. Signing Gallen on a short-term deal at the right amount of money would be a big addition this winter.

More Astros On SI