Astros Isaac Paredes Trade Is Becoming Tougher for One Major Reason

All offseason long, Houston Astros utility infielder Isaac Paredes was in several trade rumors. General manager Dana Brown has yet to make a move with Paredes, and right now, it's looking like he's going to be on the Opening Day roster.

If that ends up being the case, manager Joe Espada will have a surplus of infielders to choose from each day. They all can't play, and using one of them as a DH might be tough with Yordan Álvarez expected to get a lot of at-bats there. It feels like Brown is going to have to eventually pull off a trade with Paredes, the likely candidate.

However, if they do, it's going to be easier said than done. Brown just isn't going to deal Paredes for the sake of moving him. Houston has needs that they could look at addressing in a potential deal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) said what most around MLB are learning when it comes to trading Paredes.

Astros Options for Trading Isaac Paredes Is Growing Thin

Isaac Paredes | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rome noted that trade talks surrounding Paredes have quieted down. Despite that, he remains available for the right price. That price for what Brown is looking for limits the teams that can meet his needs in a trade, which makes it difficult.

"Talks surrounding Paredes have since plateaued — but he remains available, albeit for a hefty price. The Astros are seeking an established, left-handed hitting outfielder in return, a package that only a select few clubs can offer,'' Rome wrote.

The one team that can meet Brown's asking price in a Paredes deal is the Boston Red Sox. They were a team that was often linked to the Astros in trade talks over the winter. Like Houston has a surplus of infielders, the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders that they could move. They have two left-handers, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

Duran would be the player that Houston would likely covet more in a trade. He is a left-handed bat that hits for power, but he can also turn walks and singles into doubles with his speed and stealing bases. Abreu is the better defender, as evident of his two Gold Glove Awards, but he strikes out a lot, which would be a red flag.

Boston might not be in a rush to acquire Paredes after they landed Caleb Durbin in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers before spring training, but with questions surrounding their middle infielders, never say never.

Another team that could be a trade partner for Brown is the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they don't have the talented outfielder from the left-side of the plate that Brown is looking for.