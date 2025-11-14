The Houston Astros were put in an extremely difficult position throughout the 2025 season, as the vast majority of their key players ended up with some form of injury during the year.

In what was one of the more unlucky seasons in terms of injuries piling up, the Astros are now looking to try and get back as many key pieces as they can prior to spring training rolling around.

First up will be the offseason, where they will look to make some additions to provide more depth to the roster, so that in the event that there are more injuries to start next year, they can be prepared to work through them a little better.

Thankfully, many of their core pieces have overcome their respective setbacks and are preparing for the 2026 campaign.

General manager Dana Brown recently spoke to the media regarding some of the more notable injuries entering the offseason and where each player is in their recovery process at this point in time. The vast majority of the news is highly positive, which is great this early in the offseason.

What Were the Latest Updates From Dana Brown Regarding Team Injuries?

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The injury updates provided by Brown included Josh Hader, Yordan Álvarez, Jeremy Peña and Jose Altuve. Of the bunch, Peña and Altuve are considered to be clear of their injuries at this point fully, Álvarez is jogging at 65-70 percent and is likely to be ready for spring training, and Hader is considered to be progressing well as he has thrown off a mound three times.

It is tough to hear that Álvarez is still less than three-quarters of the way to full recovery, but given that it is an ankle issue, taking his time to work back to full strength is the right choice.

After missing 114 games in 2025 between a fractured right hand and this ankle issue, giving him the full allotment of time to really progress effectively will likely end with the best result.

Peña and Altuve both being cleared from their respective issues is definitely a great sign, and something that will hopefully allow them to ramp up fully for the 2026 season.

Both have been critical for many seasons now and will continue to be high-value pieces to the infield moving forward. Having them back in the mix to start off next year will hopefully help build some momentum for the franchise after a really difficult second half of 2025.