Astros Boss Declares Team Has 'No Interest' in Trading Star Slugger This Winter

The Houston Astros head into the offseason with the goal of getting back on track after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, officially ending their run of American League dominance.

Unfortunately for Houston, the theme of the year was injuries and they just were not able to sustain positive play down the stretch in a tight division and Wild Card race. Going into next year, they will hope to have some better luck but will also try to build some improved depth.

With a very crowded infield, one potential way to build up that depth elsewhere is the trade market. Many have openly wondered whether or not the team could try to trade away Isaac Paredes for a haul, but the one making the call says Paredes is not in danger of being moved.

Astros GM Dana Brown Says Paredes Will Not Be Traded

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"He was one of the best guys at seeing pitches and working counts and it’s one of the reasons why we went out and traded for him,” Brown said at the GM meetings this week via Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle (subscription required). "We need that value in our lineup. It’s the exact direction we’re trying to take it. We feel like if we trade him it would be weakening our lineup. So right now, we have no interest in trading him."

This certainly sounds like a fairly strong stance from Brown on Paredes, and it would be a fairly major surprise to see him dealt one year after being acquired as one of the main pieces in the Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs.

When Paredes got hurt late in the season, it was instantly a massive detriment to the lineup, but prior to that point, the slugger was heating up and beginning to find his stride with Houston.

Paredes Had Great First Season with Astros

Jul 7, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) reacts to his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Though it was cut short after just 102 games, Paredes was still able to post an impressive bWAR of 2.3 which was aided by a slash line of .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI as the replacement for Alex Bregman at third base.

Even with a slow start, Paredes was able to salvage a phenomenal statistical year, and his swing might just be tailor-made for success at Daikin Park. If Houston needed any more evidence of the 26-year-old's value, look no further than the way the offense performed without him down the stretch in September.

Ranking 19th in team OPS and batting average as well as no better than middle of the pack in any other category, the impact Paredes made cannot be understated.

Still under team control for the next two years, Paredes looks like a critical piece of the future for the Astros and trading him now would be incredibly foolish. If Brown is to be believed in having no desire at doing it, it seems like Paredes will be a key part of next year's roster if he can heal up from his hamstring injury.