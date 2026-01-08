Astros Reach Agreement With Key Southpaw Relief Pitcher to Avoid Arbitration

The Houston Astros have had a pretty decent offseason to this point, as they continue to build a roster that should outperform their 2025 iteration, especially if it is able to stay healthy. Injuries were a huge part of them being held back last year, and hopefully, with some new coaching and athletic staff members being brought in, that issue will be resolved.

With the arbitration deadline being Thursday, January 8, the Astros have a few more big decisions to make. Finding a deal that works for both sides ahead of arbitration tends to be the preferred outcome, as it allows both sides to find a nice middle ground without intervention from a neutral arbitration court.

With that said, Houston has already settled with one of their key veterans, bringing back a lefty reliever who was a huge part of their bullpen this past season. With that out of the way, they can focus on some of their other players up for new deals ahead of arbitration, which will certainly be something that could come down to the wire due to how many there are still left to settle with.

Which Reliever Were the Astros Able to Settle With Prior to Arbitration?

The player that Houston was able to settle with early in the day was southpaw veteran reliever Steven Okert. Okert signed a minor league contract with the Astros during the 2024-2025 offseason, and due to his strong spring training performance, he made the Opening Day roster.

Source: the Astros and LHP Steven Okert have settled for $2.325 million, avoiding arbitration. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 8, 2026

Okert certainly deserved a pretty substantial deal after his production in 2025, and he was able to get $2.325 million for next year, which is a pretty solid chunk for someone who was just on a minor league deal last winter.

In 2025, he showcased why he should be given a full-time roster spot, as in 68 games he pitched 71.2 innings, posting a 3.01 ERA, 0.893 WHIP, 3-2 record, 84 strikeouts, 19 walks, only 45 hits allowed and 1.5 bWAR. His 4.42 strikeouts per walk is quite impressive as a middle reliever, as is the 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

With only six home runs allowed on the season, his ability to keep the ball in the field of play is also something that has huge implications, especially at Daikin Park with the Crawford Boxes overhanging left field.

Having him solidified before arbitration is a good sign for the time being, and hopefully, with another strong season in 2026, he could cement a roster spot for another year or two.

