Astros Represented By Just 3 Players at the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic will begin on March 4th. The Houston Astros will be represented by just three players at the tournament. Now, insurance issues played a big part in that, but it is the second-fewest amount of players among all MLB organizations.

Per MLB.com, the three players representing the Astros are:

Zach Dezenzo (Italy)

Jeremy Peña (Dominican Republic)

Shay Whitcomb (Korea)

These three players have all spent time at the MLB level at one point in their careers. Peña is the best player of the three, but the other two have a chance to make an impact in the big leagues during the 2026 season.

Jeremy Peña will represent the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jeremy Peña: Peña has been a solid Major League shortstop for the past four seasons. He won a Gold Glove for his performance in the field during his rookie season and made his first All-Star team last year. During his four-year career, Peña has slashed .271/.320/.417 with 64 home runs, 247 RBI and 299 runs scored over 568 games played.

The Astros know what they have in Peña, but of course, all eyes will be on him. In 2023, Houston lost Jose Altuve after he got injured during the WBC. Peña is a massive part of the team, and the Astros will need him if they are going to compete in 2026.

Zach Dezenzo: Dezenzo made his MLB debut in 2024, but spent just 19 games at the big league level. Last year, the 25-year-old played 34 games in the Majors. He slashed .245/.321/.367 with two home runs, 10 RBI and 17 runs scored. He is not projected to start the year on the 26-man roster, but things can change quickly in the spring.

Dezenzo will suit up for Italy, which puts him in a tough pool. The Italians will play Team USA, Mexico, Brazil, and Great Britain. This is one of the tougher pools in the WBC and will feature some high-quality pitching. Dezenzo will be tested in every at-bat.

Shay Whitcomb: Whitcomb made his debut in 2024, as well. He played the same number of games in 2025. The 27-year-old played second base, third base, and left field during the year. His bat has not been very impressive, though. Last year, Whitcomb slashed .125/.125/.219 with one home run, one RBI and zero walks to 10 strikeouts.

Whitcomb will have some work to do if he is going to prove he is ready for the MLB. Born to a Korean mother, Whitcomb will suit up for his mother's home country. Korea will play Team Japan, Australia, Chinese Taipei, and Czechia during pool play. It will not be easy to advance, but it will give Whitcomb some tough competition before the regular season starts.

