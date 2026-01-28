Astros Superstar Opts Out of World Baseball Classic for Insurance Reasons

Carlos Correa is a passionate baseball player. He's passionate for the teams he plays for. That's who he is.

From the team that drafted him in the Houston Astros to the team that signed him in the Minnesota Twins, he takes charge as the de-facto leader. With a resume full of accolades and proven clubhouse influence, it’s no surprise that he would stop at nothing to represent the country he grew up watching on baseball’s biggest international stage in the World Baseball Classic.

Correa Will Miss WBC

Correa speaking with SportsTalk 790 at Astros Fan Fest. | Jeremy Gretzer - On Si

During the Astros Fan Fest this past Saturday, Correa was in high spirits, speaking with Sportstalk 790 radio anchors Steve Sparks and Adam Wexler, along with fans about him possibly playing for Team Puerto Rico. A few days later, the 31-year-old had to break the unfortunate news. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, (subscription required) Correa will not be participating in the WBC, something he had publicly vowed several times to Astros fans and his family that earning a roster spot was a personal goal.

Correa said that owner Jim Crane advised him not to play in the WBC and focus on helping the Astros get back to their winning ways,

Why Correa Dropped Out Of WBC

Rome indicated that the main reasoning Correa will not be participating for Team Puerto Rico is due to the lack of injury insurance coverage on his contract. Due to his extensive injury history, the Astros front office advised Correa to not run the risk of injury and prioritize preparation for the 2026 season.

Although a Rookie of the Year, three-time All-Star and 2021 Gold Glover. extensive injuries for Correa date all the way back to his minor league days where he underwent surgery in 2014 to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament damage.

This particular surgery had him in hot water during his possible free agent signings in the 2021 offseason with teams in the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. Both of these organizations dropped out on possible 10+ year deals due to the longevity of the injury that occurred more than five years ago.

Along with back and rib injuries since and chronic plantar fasciitis since since 2018, Correa is no stranger to IL stints. Yet still when healthy, he makes a dynamic impact on the field.

Tough To Miss WBC, Correa Focused On MLB

Correa is set to earn $31 million for the upcoming MLB season. Had he decided to play for the WBC without coverage, his regular season salary would be forfeited if he missed games due to injury from playing in the WBC.

"I’m definitely upset because I’ve been preparing really hard this offseason to get better this year and be ready early so I can be ready for the WBC,” Correa said. “I also understand the business side of things and that’s too big of a risk to take, to play with no insurance.”

Correa becomes the second Astro to opt out of playing in the World Baseball Classic alongside longtime infield teammate Jose Altuve. Altuve, who participated in the previous WBC in 2023, suffered a fractured right thumb to a hit by pitch, causing him to miss half the 2023 MLB season following his second World Series championship. He too, was given strong recommendations by the Astros front office to avoid playing for Team Venezuela.

To add insult to injury, the quarterfinal game for Pool A, the group that Team Puerto Rico is in, will be held at Daikin Park, home of the Astros. To not permit Correa, who both loves his Puerto Rican heritage and the city of Houston will be devastating to him as he will have to watch from the sidelines.

