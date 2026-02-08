Former Astros Closer Ryan Pressly Reflects and Sends Message to WBC Participants

The World Baseball Classic gets underway in less than a month and the players involved couldn't be more excited. This is an opportunity many players only hope they can play in, as Team USA has compiled itself with several notable names from Major League Baseball.

The Houston Astros will send three players from their franchise to the World Baseball Classic, none of whom will represent Team USA. Zach Dezenzo will represent Italy, Jeremy Peña will represent the Dominican Republic, and Shay Whitcomb will represent Korea.

Several Astros have competed in the World Baseball Classic. In fact, back in 2023, 14 players from the Houston organization played in the tournament, one of which being former closer for the franchise, two-time All-Star and 2022 World Series Champion, Ryan Pressly.

Pressly's Message to 2026 WBC Participants

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) reacts after getting an out. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Newly retired, Pressly has had a ton of time to reflect on his career in Major League Baseball. Pressly became a dominant arm for the Astros during the latter half of their dynasty run, helping them win their second World Series ring in 2022.

Now that he gets to be a spectator like the rest of the fans, Pressly offered his take on how important and special it was for him to play for Team USA back in 2023, while making sure the players participating in it in 2026 aren't taking it for granted.

"To represent your country and have USA written across your chest is something you don't get to do every day," Pressly said via MLB Network Radio. "It was one of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of, and on top of that, the atmosphere is electric."

Team USA third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) after winning the game against Venezuela. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pressly knows a thing or two about electric atmospheres, as he held a 2.78 ERA in 47 games in the MLB playoffs spanning from 2018 to 2024. He collected six saves in the Astros' 2022 championship win.

"Playing against Team Mexico and Team Venezuela, I couldn't ever hear myself think, (that's) how loud it was."

Team Japan won the World Baseball Classic back in 2023 over Team USA, and while it wasn't the result Pressly and the rest of the roster wanted, it was something he'd never forget. That was his overall message to the players participating this year, to conclude his interview with MLB Network Radio.

"To the guys who are going to go play, soak it in, because that is something you will really, really cherish," Pressly said.

