Astros Star Shortstop Jeremy Pena World Baseball Classic Announcement

In Jeremy Pena's rookie year, he became a World Series MVP and a Gold Glover. Then he became a first time All-Star last season. Now he's headed to play for the World Baseball Classic for a second time.

Jeremy Pena Headed Back To WBC

At the February 2nd deadline of adding players, The Dominican Republic baseball federation announced that Pena is going to represent their team at the WBC. He, along with teammate Yainer Diaz, are the Astros Dominican representatives of the WBC tournament.

This recognition, given a strong start to his MLB career, has translated to quietly becoming one of the best shortstops in the MLB. The word "quietly" is strongly used, mainly because the media strangely overlooks him.

Currently at the high point of his prime, the 28-year-old had a breakout 2025 season with a 5.7 bWAR, .304 average, 17 homers, 62 RBI and a 132 OPS+ in 125 games. Although impressive stats, the Astros shortstop was surprisingly snubbed out of the top ten shortstops of the MLB.

The Dominican Republic team Instagram shared the update of adding Pena, days after unfortunate news developed that fellow teammates Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve would be sidelined from the WBC.

Altuve and Correa aren't participating on their respective countries due to their extensive injury history. Their current contract does not cover the insurance of playing in the WBC.

It's currently unclear what the contract clauses dictate and what insurance constitutes player eligibility for the WBC. Although Pena has had minor injuries throughout his young career, it did not affect him in this situation.

Pena Will Get More Opportunities To Compete

Pena's first WBC playing for DR occurred following his rookie season, playing in just two games, going 1-for-6. With more accolades and league experience under his belt, he's expected to contribute more on a powerhouse of a team.

Along with Diaz, Pena will suit up alongside All-Stars Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ketel Marte, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Geraldo Perdomo. Perdomo, another rising star shortstop, was rated No. 4 among the best shortstops in the MLB.

Already a questionable list with Pena left out, it will age even quicker should the Astros shortstop make a statement at the WBC with more opportunities on the field.

The WBC for the Dominican team will start on March 15 in Pool D at the Miami Marlins park. If DR makes it to the quarterfinals, they will likely play in front of Houstonians in Daikin Park, placing Pena in a familiar crowd.

With more possible opportunities to compete at the highest level, Pena's participation will give Astros fans a taste to see whether he can take that next step and elevate his game against the best of the best in the world.

