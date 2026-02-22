What We’re Actually Learning From Houston Astros Pitchers and Catchers

The Houston Astros are going into 2026 looking very different than they have over the last decade. Framber Valdez, who had been the ace of the staff for the past few seasons, left in free agency. That leaves Hunter Brown, coming off of a breakout season in 2025, to take over as the leader.

While Houston has a lot of faith in Brown, a former top prospect, the rest of the rotation behind him is going into the 2026 season as a relative unknown. Sure, new names like Tatsuya Imai and Ryan Weiss are coming from overseas and there is no telling how they'll adjust. But there are unknowns from players already in the organization.

One such pitcher is Cristian Javier. At one point in time, the right-hander was a promising young pitcher who looked like he could lead the rotation at a point in time. However, after injuries, it's been a difficult road back for Javier and 2026 is a big year in his journey.

Javier Is the Veteran Looking To Bounce Back

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Javier has only started 15 games over the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024. Prior to that, he looked like a star in the making. In 2022, the right-hander had a 2.54 ERA in 25 starts with an 11.7 K/9 in his first full season as a starter. In 2020, he finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

He has proven he has the ability to be an ace, but after returning from surgery in 2025, he struggled. In 37 innings, he walked 15 batters and struck out 34 while allowing a 4.62 ERA and a 1.270 WHIP. After a brief stint back from Tommy John, Javier looks to get back to form in 2026.

"With every outing, my confidence started to grow. And with every outing and every repetition I started getting to the point where I wanted to be and to the point where I was before the surgery," he said through an interpreter, according to the Houston Chronicle's Matt Kawahara (subscription required)

That bodes well for the 28-year-old. His return to form lets the Astros breathe a little bit more with a rotation spot solidified. In what seems like a retooling year, Javier might be the most important piece in the rotation.

"I think he’s that one guy that, if we can see the Javi we saw in 2022, it’d be huge for our club. And I think we can get him there," manager Joe Espada said.

Tatsuya Imai Is Settling in Nicely

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was a bit of a surprise when Houston landed the highly-touted Japanese right-hander, but he was a welcome addition to the rotation. It's hard to know how he will translate right away with his transition to the states, but all signs are pointing to him being off to a strong start.

Taylor Trammell on Imai's splitter: "Be honest with you, I played this game for 24 years now and 11 professionally and I’ve never seen a pitch like that before in my life." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 20, 2026

Imai's bread and butter is his splitter, but he also had a variety of nasty pitches, including a slider. Jose Altuve described the pitch as "nice and sharp" when he saw it in live batting practice, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Tatsuya Imai throws live to Jose Altuve pic.twitter.com/2l5Klexvxm — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 20, 2026

When facing Carlos Correa, he froze him with the backwards slider, but the third baseman was also impressed with his splitter.

"The split is the pitch (that) I was like, ‘Wow, that’s going to play big time. It blends in with the fastball real well. It comes out hard, and (when) it’s time to make a decision, it just drops down," Correa said, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required).

All eyes have been on Imai so far this spring and so far it has gone well for the rookie. He has shown some nerves, but has also got along great with teammates, as evidenced by his great relationship with new teammate Ryan Weiss, who is also coming from overseas.