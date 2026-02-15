Astros Sign Franchise Legend Craig Biggio’s Son to Minor League Deal

The Houston Astros have a long line of legendary players who grew to become baseball greats, but some stick out more than others.

Among that group was Craig Biggio, who spent his entire two-year Major League Baseball career with the Astros. Between his loyalty to the franchise and his elite versatility, he quickly became a fan favorite.

Throughout his career, he slashed .281/.363/.433 with a .796 OPS and 291 homers. As a result of his illustrious career, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 as the first player to be inducted while sporting a Houston cap.

The seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glove has baseball in his bloodline, and his talent has been passed down to his son Cavan Biggio. Now, Cavan has been signed to a minor league deal with Houston and was extended an invite to major league camp, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter).

The Astros have signed Cavan Biggio to a minor-league deal with an invitation to major-league camp. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 15, 2026

Will Biggio’s Son Follow in His Footsteps?

Kansas City Royals right fielder Cavan Biggio | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cavan was picked 162nd overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft, and he made his professional debut in May 2019. He spent six years with the Blue Jays, but eventually started finding his way around the map, playing for multiple franchises.

During his 2025 campaign with the Kansas City Royals, his one and only year with them, he slashed .174/.296/.246 with a .542 OPS and one homer through 37 games. His poor offensive performance led up to him being released by the Royals in July 2025.

Following in the footsteps of such a notable player is no easy task, particularly when it's with the same ballclub. Cavan certainly has major shoes to fill, given that his father is considered one of Houston's greatest players, but perhaps the familiarity and honor of playing with the Astros will be enough for the 30-year-old to start seeing an increase in overall performance at the plate.

He is reportedly scheduled to arrive in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday to get the ball rolling. Houston fans should be excited about seeing the Biggio family back at Daikin Park, but proceed with caution. He is not performing at the same level as his father, at least for right now. Having said that, this could change.

All eyes will be on Cavan this year. Will he finally start to shine, or will he ultimately succumb to the rising pressure of living up to expectations?

