Projecting Which Way Astros Attendance Will Sway During 2026 Season

The Houston Astros endured a brutal season last year, filled with injuries and losses, but they're entering their 2026 campaign with the intentions of reaching the postseason and, of course, staying far away from the injured list.

Considering they've previously landed two World Series titles within the past decade, watching them suffer so drastically last year was unfamiliar territory for fans. But despite their rapid downfall, they came up just short of the top 10 in the MLB attendance rankings for 2025.

This marked the first time in several years that the Astros didn't crack the top 10, but that doesn't mean that they can't return to their previous position this year. It would be safe to project that they can expect a slight increase in attendance by the end of their season.

Astros Decline Could Turn Around

Back in 2004, Houston recorded an attendance total of 3,087,872 people. To date, this remains their highest attendance in franchise history. The only year to come close was in 2023, the same year they lost the ALCS. But considering this was one year after they clinched their second World Series title, a rise in numbers was to be expected — there's a direct correlation between a winning team and high attendance.

The following year, the total dropped to 2,835,234, placing them at No. 8 in the MLB attendance rankings, just below the St. Louis Cardinals. That season, their home games averaged 35,002 people.

During their latest campaign, they saw a slight decrease, bringing their total to 2,727,877 fans. Because other ballclubs saw a rise, the Astros dropped to No. 11 in the rankings. For the first time in roughly 17 years, a franchise, and none other than the Los Angeles Dodgers, broke the four-million-attendance barrier.

While it's incredibly unlikely that Houston will be next in line to break this barrier, fans should expect to see an uptick in attendance this year, as many will be on the lookout for a stunning comeback. Despite their elimination from the postseason, their loyal fans showed up, recording a home average of 33,677 fans.

Although there was a slight drop, attention should be drawn to the fact that this was the 13th time in ballclub history that the Astros surpassed the 2.7 million milestone — certainly a step in the right direction.

The early 2000s were undoubtedly the most popular strictly speaking in terms of attendance, but if Houston can bounce back this season and overcome their woes from last year, numbers will start to spike once again. The more fans there are, the more energy there is, which in turn, provides fuel to teams and helps build morale. It truly is a chain reaction.

