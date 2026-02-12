Houston Astros Need Franchise Icon to Solidify Third Base in 2026

It's been a weird year and a half for the Houston Astros. They had to deal with the fallout of the disastrous José Abreu contract, which they then tried to fix by signing Christian Walker, whom they are looking to offload. They traded Kyle Tucker before his walk year and let Framber Valdez leave in free agency this season.

Now, there are rumors that they will look to move on from Isaac Paredes, a piece they received in the Kyle Tucker deal. Houston is in a state of retooling, and while they have stars in Yordan Alvarez, Hunter Brown and Jeremy Peña, the rest of the roster is still in flux.

With the potential departure of Paredes, the acquisition of Carlos Correa at last year's deadline becomes all the more important. He will be the everyday third baseman and the Astros will be hoping he stays healthy throughout the season so his bat makes an impact.

For that reason, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez listed Correa as the Astros player to watch during Spring Training.

Houston Is Banking on Correa To Regain His Old Form

Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When Carlos Correa departed in free agency after the 2021 season, he was at the height of his powers. Coming off a Gold Glove, top five MVP finish and All-Star nod, the shortstop was looking to get paid big. By now, everyone knows the story of his ankle injury and the two contracts that never were, which led him to re-joining the Minnesota Twins after a pillow deal.

Correa was great in his first season in a Twins uniform, but had a rough offensive season in 2023 and injury riddled 2024. The struggles continued in 2025, with Correa posting a 94 OPS+ in 93 games before being traded.

Once he was back in an Astros uniform, Correa found his stride again, In 51 games, the 30-year-old accumulated 1.3 bWAR and hit six home runs with a .785 OPS and 117 OPS+.

The Astros will be banking on that player returning once again. Back in a place where he's comfortable, his bat would extend the lineup in a big way and provide protection for Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña and an aging Jose Altuve. Correa has all of the ability to continue to be a big bopper in the middle of the lineup.

He's still only 31 years old and now he's moved off shortstop, which should help keep him a bit healthier as he won't need to be all over the place at the position.

With that said, Correa isn't looking to just be any third baseman.

"No player has ever won a Gold Glove at both shortstop and third base. Correa has told some members of the Astros he's motivated to become the first," according to Gonzalez.

A motivated and more fresh Carlos Correa could instantly make this lineup better than what is being projected. And if he continues to be an elite defender at third, Houston will have one of the best left sides of the infield in baseball.

