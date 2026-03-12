What This Astros Top Prospect Spring Usage Really Says About His 2026 Role

Ethan Pecko is the Houston Astros No. 7-ranked prospect, and he's looking to make a name for himself in 2026. The Astros 2023 6th round selection out of Towson University has put together two strong seasons since his debut, and worked his way up to Houston's Triple-A affiliate last season.

Across three different leagues last season, which includes a rehab outing in rookie ball, Pecko posted a 3.83 ERA with 95 strikeouts over 80 innings and 20 games. Pecko has yet to make his Spring training debut because he's been in minor league camp alll spring.

While the reason he wasn't given an opportunity at big league camp is unknown, he is currently still in the player pool to pitch in Houston's spring breakout game on March 19.

Last year, Pecko dazzled in this exciting showcase game. Pecko struck out the side in his first inning of action. He walked one batter in his second inning of work but retired the other three he faced with ease.

Ethan Pecko Could Make His MLB Debut Early - Midway Through 2026

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Since he hasn't pitched in spring training with the major league club yet, he doesn't have a shot at making the opening day roster. After all, he has just pitched in eight Triple-A games, so he'll likely need much more than 35 innings to prove he's ready to take the next step.

Despite not pitching much for the Space Cowboys, Pecko thrived at the upper level of the minor leagues. Through eight games, Pecko allowed a 3.09 ERA and struck out 48 batters over his 35 innings.

Historically, Pecko has struggled with his command, but he dropped his BB/9 rate from 3.5 to 3.0 over the last two seasons. MLB.com projects Pecko to make his debut at some point in 2026, and they're probably spot on.

Unfortunately for Pecko, the Astros' rotation is stocked full of talent, and it would take an injury or two for him to reach the big leagues. That, paired with his absence in big league camp, shows that Houston is taking its time with the 23-year-old pitcher.

Pecko will also be battling AJ Blubaugh for a spot on the big league roster. Blubaugh pitched in 11 games for the Astros last season after posting a 5.27 ERA at Triple-A. Despite this battle, if Pecko pitches well over the first couple of months, he'll be ready for a big league spot in no time.