Former Astros Superstar Projected to Get Monster Contract This Offseason
This offseason is going to be an interesting one for the Houston Astros.
After owner Jim Crane decided to keep general manager Dana Brown in that role despite missing the playoffs this year, just how aggressively the Astros operate during this cycle isn't clear since they have a bloated payroll and a roster that has plenty of star players already in place.
Houston will likely have to get creative if they are going to make eye-catching moves, especially because they don't have someone like Kyle Tucker they can trade this time around to generate a hefty return.
But the only reason Tucker was shipped out of town to the Chicago Cubs last offseason was because they didn't believe they could re-sign him when he hit the open market as a free agent. And based on the latest projection from Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), that seems true.
Kyle Tucker Projected to Get Over $400 Million Deal
The former MLB executive believes Tucker is going to land a 10-year, $427 million deal this offseason. That would be the fourth-most expensive contract in Major League Baseball history behind only Juan Soto's $765 million deal, Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million extension. It would even surpass the previously-historic $426.5 million extension Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels.
"Despite a season that was marred by injury and inconsistent performance, Tucker is expected to be the highest paid free agent in this year's class, with most analysts believing he will get between $400 million and $500 million based on the recent contracts given to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($500 million; Blue Jays) and Juan Soto ($765 million; Mets)," Bowden wrote.
With that in mind, it's easy to see why the Astros made the decision they did last offseason. Not only is there a zero-percent chance they are able to meet that asking price, but they were also able to get key pieces of their roster going forward by sending him to the Cubs as a one-year rental.
It's no secret how good of a player Tucker is, which is something Houston fans have seen themselves. For his career, he has a slash line of .273/.358/.507 with an OPS+ that's 40 points above the league average. And since becoming a full-time big leaguer in 2020, he has made four straight All-Star Games from 2022-25 with a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and three top 20 finishes in MVP voting with one top five to his name.
Tucker has long been projected to get a massive deal, but with Bowden listing that type of number for the superstar outfielder, it's understandable why Brown and the Astros moved off him when they did.