High-Risk Trade Proposal Shows Astros Isaac Paredes Heading to Pirates

The Houston Astros top trade chip Isaac Paredes has found himself intertwined with various trade ideas in recent weeks.

The idea gaining the most traction is sending the 26-year-old to the Boston Red Sox, but nothing has been made official as of yet, which means there's still potential for him to find a new home with another ballclub. Or, he could end up staying with the Astros. But is that in their best interest right now?

The Red Sox aside, there are a few other budding possibilities for Paredes that could end up being a win-win situation for both parties. One of these suitors might be the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Risk Behind Trade With Pirates

Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report broke down a Houston-Pittsburgh trade idea involving Paredes, but the associated risk might be too large for the Astros. When considering the intricacies of the potential move, it's clear why.

Miller proposed that in exchange for Paredes, the Pirates send over right-hander Jared Jones. Now, the 24-year-old has had a rough bout with injuries, so much so that he was sidelined for the entire 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his right elbow. This alone is enough to deter any ballclub.

Before his injury occurred, he had recorded a 4.14 ERA and 132 strikeouts across 121.2 innings pitched through 22 starts. Despite that being his rookie year, his performance on the mound was rather striking.

With this trade, Houston would acquire a rising star, but it would be a major risk bringing in a player who didn't take the mound in the Major Leagues last year. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, would be receiving a reliable bat. Early on, the payoff would be greater for the Pirates, as Jones will still need time to develop and get back into the swing of things at such a high level.

It's unlikely that the Astros would want to trade Paredes, at least for right now, but the door is still cracked; they haven't officially confirmed their intentions with him yet. Regardless, Pittsburgh wouldn't be their first option, and probably not even their second. But that doesn't mean the possibility isn't there—anything is possible this time of year in the big leagues.

Ultimately, the return would have to be right in order for them to ship out Paredes. A risk as large as this one probably wouldn't be worth it, particularly early on in the season.

