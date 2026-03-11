Christian Walker's Spring Training Should Have Astros Considering Trade Before Opening Day

The Houston Astros spent the offseason trying to become a playoff team again. However, they were also one of the main teams talked about when it came to big-name trades. A lot of those trade rumors were centered around Isaac Paredes, but the Astros should consider trading his counterpart instead.

Christian Walker was signed before 2025 to a three-year deal worth $60 million. With that, the Astros expected him to be a massive factor in the middle of the lineup. But the first baseman slashed .238/.297/.421 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI. Thanks to a late-season surge, which saw 14 of his 27 homers hit after August 1, his number ended up respectable.

With that in mind, the Astros are hoping he can keep being the player they saw in August and September. However, his performance in spring training has proven that he may not be. And this could be a reason for Houston to trade him.

Christian Walker's Spring Training Struggles

Christian Walker remains hitless in spring training. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This spring, Walker has 14 at-bats in six games. In those at-bats, the slugger has recorded zero hits, zero RBI, and zero runs scored. He has only struck out three times, but the .000 batting average is quite concerning.

Because of this, the Astros should consider trading him instead of Paredes. Now, a trade will most likely not happen during spring training, but Paredes could be the better option as the season gets going.

Trading Walker will not be easy, though. He is owed $20 million this year and the same amount in 2027. That price tag is going to make any team hesitant to take a chance on him, especially considering his recent production.

Walker has every intention of staying put in Houston and being the everyday first baseman. But Paredes, his competition, is outperforming him in spring training.

Paredes is 2-for-10 with one home run this spring, so his numbers are not much better. But last season, he slashed .254/.352/.458 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI. At the plate, Paredes was better than Walker.

Christian Walker's Trade Value

Christian Walker is owed $20 million this year. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Walker's contract might diminish his trade value a little bit. The lack of production does not equate to how much a team would have to pay him. But the power threat will always be there, and his defense is well above average.

It will come down to which team is in dire need of a first baseman. As the season gets going, it will be clear who those teams are. If it is a team that expects to be in the postseason, the Astros could ask for a little bit more in terms of prospects. However, it would be shocking to see the Astros acquire more than one prospect on any given team's top 30 list.

Despite his contract, his performance in spring training should have the Astros considering making him available via trade.