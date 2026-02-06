How the Astros’ Starting Pitching Depth Ranks After Losing Framber Valdez

Easily, Framber Valdez was the best remaining starting pitcher on the open market in free agency, as now the former Houston Astros ace will be donning a Detroit Tigers uniform for the next three seasons, after signing a deal worth $115 million.

Reports had surfaced that Dana Brown and the Astros were interested in bringing Valdez back to Houston, but that narrative quickly ended with the signing. However, now the Astros lean their ace priorities to Hunter Brown, but when looking at the rotation, it looks and feels vastly different.

Where the Astros SP Ranks in the MLB for '26

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) walks into the dugout. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Whether Astros fans loved Valdez or were fine letting him walk, there is no doubt that he made the overall look and feel of the rotation stronger. With him now removed from the folds, Houston's starting pitching depth takes a massive step back in the MLB and the American League.

According to FanGraphs, the Astros rank as the 21st-best starting pitching group in Major League Baseball for 2026. Brown is the clear leader, as Christian Javier, Tatsuya Imai, Mike Burrows and Lance McCullers Jr. fill out the projected starting staff.

While on paper they look to have taken a step back, this crew could still be a dangerous bunch when starting games for Houston. Brown finished in the top three in Cy Young votes last season, McCullers is getting a full offseason and spring training to prepare, and hitters are bound to have a hard time against Imai to begin the season.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mike Burrows (53) delivers a pitch. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Astros wouldn't have made the move to acquire Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates, as a part of that three-team trade earlier this offseason, if they didn't believe he would be an improvement to the rotation.

In his first full season, Burrows pitched to a sub-four ERA and struck out 97 batters compared to 34 walks. Mix in Spencer Arrighetti or Kai-Wei Teng, and the depth might not be as strong as other franchises, but these players are serviceable.

This group of pitchers and their catchers is reporting to spring training soon to oil some rust off the offseason, which could be a much different indicator of what the Houston franchise really has going into the campaign.

The goal hasn't changed; the Astros are expected to make the playoffs, but it's going to take a few players to step up on the mound to get the job done.

