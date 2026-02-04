Astros GM Dana Brown Shockingly Says Team Open to Bringing Back Free Agent Ace

The Houston Astros went into the offseason ready to turn the page on the previous era after missing the playoffs for the first time in close to a decade.

While the 2025 season obviously highlighted the need for change within the organization, perhaps not everything has to be different in order for Houston to get back to where they belong and competing for championships.

One piece which was essentially a foregone conclusion to look different was longtime ace Framber Valdez, who hit free agency following a turbulent final season with the Astros and looked like a surefire departure.

As the offseason has played out though, and Valdez remains available into February, general manager Dana Brown shocked reporters on Tuesday when he revealed that he is open to bringing back the left-hander to Houston

Brown Says Astros Open to Keeping Framber Valdez

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Well, look, Framber’s still out there,” Brown said via MLB Network. “We don’t know how that’s going to play out. But we know that we had to get some starting pitching. So, we’ve been able to acquire three starters because we know Framber is still on the market...When you’re losing Framber — he’s still on the market, he’s out there — but if you don’t get him, of course, you’re losing those innings."

Though he did clarify the team is not actively engaged in conversations with Valdez over the last couple of weeks, Brown also did not shut the door at all on a potential return. In the team's mind, they likely would have predicted the southpaw to be off the board by now, so anything is on the table.

Despite things ending badly with the cross-up incident involving catcher César Salazar, Valdez has been as consistent as they come over the years and bringing him back would make Houston better.

Astros Still Face Uphill Battle to Sign Valdez

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It seemed as the season came to a close that a fresh start was going to be in the best interest of both sides here, however clearly Valdez has not gotten the kind of deal he feels satisfied signing. Keeping him in Houston would not mean another long-term contract, but perhaps one more year for the 32-year-old to hit free agency again next winter.

Fences would have to be mended, but if both sides realize that Valdez playing for the Astros is in the best interest of both him and the team, perhaps it could be possible for him to be back.

As the final list of suitors starts to take shape, it's worth monitoring whether or not Houston makes an offer to keep Valdez with the only professional organization he's ever known.

