How the Astros Went From MLB's Villains to Veterans Fighting for Respect

The 2017 scandal involving the Houston Astros rocked the MLB and yet somehow they survived and thrived.

Laura Lambert

The year was 2017 and the Astros were at the top of their game. They were the World Series Champions and everything was going their way. Until they became the MLB's most hated team.

The sign-stealing scandal that was ultimately uncovered, labeled the team and everyone involved as villains. The brand didn't go away shortly either. Years, jeers, and degrading memes would follow the team for seasons.

As the 2025 season came to a close, the tide started to turn a little bit. It seems like the Astros are no longer the villains. Now they are the veterans who are fighting to prove they belong.

From Scandal to Sustained Success

Jose Altuve
During the years 2019 to 2021 Houston just couldn't catch a break. The hits continued to come and their image was severly damaged. The downward spiral of the sign-stealing scandal labeled Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and they couldn't seem to get away from the stigma. All the while the hate surrounded them, the Astros continued to win.

They were resilient and moved on from the scandal, proving they were legitimate without cheating.

Year after year the Astros could be found in the ALCS. In fact, they captured another title in 2022. That steady progress and consistent performance over time slowly allowed the picture to fade into what they hoped would be a distant memory. Fans started to see them as the team they really were rather than the stigma they carried.

A Core That Refused to Crumble

Houston Astros players
Fast forward to today. The Astros have been battle-tested and this year, for the first time in eight years, they stumbled, failing to make the playoff picture. At the center of the team is still Altuve who plays with humility and veteran smarts.

Bregman and Yordan Alvarez have remained powerful weapons for the team while they have fostered young players like Jeremy Pena and Yainer Diaz. The youth movement has injected some new energy into the veterans who have remained steady through it all.

Staying steady and remaining strong through the storms that this team has faced hasn't really been about rewriting history. It is truly a display of incredible endurance. When scandal struck this team, they didn't disappear with their tails tucked; they stayed the course and proved they could keep performing.

Houston rebuilt when necessary, adapted to changes and challenges, and certainly endured a significant amount of hostility from around the league. Now that most of the players on that infamous 2017 team are reaching the end of their careers, they don't seem to be labeled as villians any more, they have achieved survivor status.

Respect Earned

Houston Astros team members on the mound.
The Astros likely didn't win back everyone, but they certainly earned respect. Resilience and excellence paved the way for the people involved to see their way back.

As Houston looks forward to a new year with a clean slate, the team can build on their success and find fire from not being seen in the playoffs in 2025. Baseball is a game built on second chances, the Astros may have built the best one yet.

