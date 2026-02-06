J.P. France’s Fall From Astros Rotation to Triple-A Explained

It didn't come as a surprise to the baseball world, but the Houston Astros lost former ace Framber Valdez to the Detroit Tigers in free agency. It was a move that was expected, but is still a huge blow to an Astros rotation that dealt with a ton of injuries in 2025.

Hunter Brown emerged as the team's newest ace last season, finishing third in the AL Cy Young race. His breakout came at the perfect time with the pending departure of Valdez and the young right-hander will be someone to build around going forward.

However, outside of Brown, the Astros do not have a lot of depth in the rotation. Newly signed starter Tatsuya Imai has a lot of upside, but is ultimately an unknown. Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. both dealt with injuries in 2025. Both starters have shown brilliance in the past, most recently with Javier in 2022, but neither pitcher has been fully healthy in the past few seasons.

Their rotation figures to round out with former KBO star Ryan Weiss, who signed in December, and Mike Burrows, an intriguing arm acquired in a three-way trade in December. Neither pitcher provides a lot of big league experience, joining Imai as relative unknowns going into the season.

Houston is banking on a lot of pitchers without big league experience going into 2026, including top prospect AJ Blubaugh. On Thursday, though, they received some good news in the depth department. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, starter J.P. France cleared waivers and was returned to Triple-A Sugarland.

France Provides an Experienced Arm as a Depth Piece

Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After acquiring Kai-Wei Teng via trade, France was the odd man out on the roster and was designated for assignment as the corresponding move. A week later, France wound up clearing waivers unclaimed and was outrighted to Triple-A Sugarland.

France underwent shoulder surgery in 2024 after struggling in five big league appearances. He spent much of the 2025 season rehabbing, but really struggled on the mound during that time. In 27.1 minor league innings, France allowed 20 earned runs, a 6.59 ERA, and 22 walks to just 28 strikeouts.

He briefly appeared in the majors, making two appearances and allowing one run. Ultimately, it was his performance in the minors that put him on the outside looking in. It came as a bit of a shock, though, as he has major league experience in both the regular and postseason.

When last healthy as a rookie in 2023, France threw 136.1 innings with 101 strikeouts and a 3.83 ERA. He won 11 games and helped the team win the division over the Texas Rangers that season. France notably showed the ability to go deep into games as well, going at least six innings in 14 of his 23 starts and went seven innings six different times.

France, who's currently on the Triple-A roster, will be a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, according to Houston. While he probably won't make the team out of camp and will need time in Triple-A, he could still be a very valuable depth piece over the course of the season, especially if the Astros need some bulk innings.

