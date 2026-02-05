Tigers Reportedly Sign Star Southpaw Framber Valdez on $115M Massive Deal

The Detroit Tigers have been fairly quiet this offseason compared to some of the other ballclubs across the nation, but perhaps it was just the calm before the storm.

Rumors swirled that they could be preparing to take one of the most notable free agents in Major League Baseball, Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros. As much as fans were hoping to see a massive move made by the Tigers, there wasn't too much certainty surrounding the potential of Valdez heading out to Detroit.

However, fans can now rest assured that their ballclub is in good hands heading into their 2026 campaign, as Valdez has now reportedly signed a three-year, $115 million contract with the franchise, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. This is the highest AAV out of any left-handed arm, not to mention the highest for a Latin American pitcher.

BREAKING: Star left-hander Framber Valdez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a three-year, $115 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Valdez, 32, gets the highest AAV ever for a left-handed pitcher as well as the highest for a Latin American pitcher. Huge move for Detroit. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2026

What This Means for Tigers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Simply put, Detroit just added a powerful left-hander to its starting rotation. During his 2025 season, the veteran left-hander logged a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts across 192.0 innings pitched through 31 starts.

As noted by baseball columnist Jon Heyman, the 32-year-old's meeting with manager A.J. Hinch is what led up to sealing the deal—a major win for the Tigers.

Framber Valdez recently met with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, which helped lead to this deal. Hinch managed Valdez in Houston at the beginning of his career and knows him well. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2026

Detroit has widely been considered a top suitor for Valdez, but it wasn't clear where he'd be heading. The only thing that seemed partially certain was that he likely wouldn't be returning to the Astros. Needless to say, landing Valdez was quite the surprise, albeit a pleasant one for hopeful fans.

Given that Valdez was one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, it was odd to see him float around in free agency for so long. But now, finding his way to the Tigers, the ballclub just bolstered its starting rotation immensely.

This move shows just how serious Detroit is about reaching postseason contention this year, and now having Valdez on their roster, they could very well be transforming into a World Series contender for 2026. Between Skubal and Valdez, the Tigers are equipped with one of the most feared rotations in the Major Leagues.

Now the primary question is whether Detroit will continue holding on to Skubal, or if another shakeup could be on the horizon. For now, all signs are pointing toward a phenomenal run to the playoffs for the imposing franchise. Will this be their year?

