Astros Announce Shocking Corresponding Roster Move After Trade with Giants

The Houston Astros made a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday evening which saw them change some things up within the pitching staff.

Acquiring 27-year-old swingman Kai-Wei Teng from the Giants in exchange for catching prospect Jancel Villareal, Houston added a high-ceiling and versatile arm to their staff. First reporting that the deal was close was Chandler Rome of The Athletic, but even more surprising was the subsequent report of the corresponding move.

The Astros designated 30-year-old J.P. France -- who has been working his way back from a 2024 shoulder surgery -- for assignment despite significant success as a starting pitcher during his last healthy campaign back in 2023.

With the move, Houston essentially says they are valuing the upside of Teng over France, and it could be telling that they did not believe he was going to be able to make a full-time return at a high level.

Astros Parting Ways with France is Disappointing to Fans

Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

France finally got back on the mound late in 2025 and did look effective, pitching four innings to post a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with five strikeouts and two walks. Of course, this is a minuscule sample size, and perhaps what the team had seen outside of game action sent up red flags.

The 2024 numbers can be thrown out after five dreadful appearances due to the surgery, but in 2023, France made 24 appearances (23 starts) and pitched to a 3.83 ERA with a record of 11-6. He never lit the world on fire, but the right-hander was a reliable back of the rotation arm.

Now, the focus turns to Teng and what he can do for the staff for Houston.

Teng Gives Astros a High-Ceiling Intriguing Arm

San Francisco Giants pitcher Kai-Wei Teng | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

The big league numbers on Teng are not strong, pitching to a 7.30 ERA and 1.697 WHIP over 12 appearances and seven starts. Though the stuff is impressive and has led to 46 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched, he has struggled with command throughout his career.

Teng's stat line in Triple-A this season was impressive though with a 3.63 ERA and 1.123 WHIP, incredibly striking out 89 hitters in just 57 innings while lowering his walk total to 22 on the year across 26 appearances (four starts).

Clearly, Houston liked what they saw from Teng and believe that getting him into the pitching lab offers a much higher ceiling than France potentially coming back fully healthy. It's a bit of a calculated risk, but one to where the Astros feel like they are making the right move here.

Teng will certainly be watched closely this year as will France wherever he ends up to see if Houston made a savvy move, or if general manager Dana Brown outsmarted himself.

