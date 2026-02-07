Kevin Alvarez Could Be Astros’ Next Great International Investment

The Houston Astros’ investment in franchise legend Jose Altuve is part of his overall narrative. The franchise signed the Venezuela native for just $15,000. Today, he is the face of the franchise.

But, he’s not the only cheap international player the Astros have signed that has paid off. Framber Valdez, who just signed a nine-figure deal with the Detroit Tigers, joined the franchise on a $10,000 contract out of the Dominican Republic. Pitcher Ronel Blanco, who emerged as a star in 2024 before he suffered an elbow injury last year, signed for just $5,000 out of the Dominican Republic.

Even though Houston’s farm system isn’t as highly regarded as others, the franchise seems to find ways to maximize its money with talent. But that doesn’t mean the Astros are averse to spending. In fact, one of their most significant international investments should be coming stateside in 2026.

Who is Kevin Alvarez?

Kevin Alvarez slashed .301/.419/.455 in the DSL last year. The 18-year-old center fielder has been promoted and is now in Florida, gearing up for his first stateside season. pic.twitter.com/YMZs5OIiVF — Astros Player Development (@AstrosPlayerDev) January 24, 2026

Last January the Astros paid Kevin Alvarez $2 million to sign with the franchise as an international free agent out of Cuba. Per Baseball America (subscription required), he is one of 15 top international free agents expected to come to the U.S. to play in 2026. The 18-year-old will probably land in the Florida Complex League, the stateside rookie league. If he progresses, it’s possible he could get some at-bats with their Class-A affiliate in Fayetteville.

There is a possibility he could get at-bats with both teams. Alvarez showed a mature approach at the plate and produced in the Dominican Summer League, where most international prospects play their first year as professionals. In 47 games he slashed .301/.419/.455 with a .874 OPS, including two home runs and 33 RBI. He also had 12 doubles and three triples. Most importantly, his place discipline stuck out. He drew 23 walks against 19 strikeouts.

He’s already considered one of the top prospects in the Houston minor league system and Baseball America writer Jesús Cano wrote that the 6-foot-4 slugger projects as a 25-home-run hitter if he adds some loft to his swing.

Houston has had trouble developing outfielders of late and traded away top outfield prospect Jacob Melton in a December trade with two other teams. Alvarez isn’t going to crash the Majors anytime soon but coming to the U.S. given him a chance to develop faster. A move through two affiliates in 2026 would set him up to progress through two more affiliates in 2027 and a potential MLB call-up in 2028. It’s a reason why his arrival is so highly anticipated.

