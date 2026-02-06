Three Notable Roster Subtractions Astros Will Miss During 2026 Campaign

As much as the Houston Astros have gained this offseason with acquisitions, particularly Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, they've also faced a substantial amount of loss. The ill effects of these departures may not surface right away, but the Astros are bound to notice their absences this season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Of their numerous subtractions, three standouts are likely to leave Houston regretting their decisions later on in the season. The Astros are looking to redeem themselves after such a grim season last year, but will their offseason moves ultimately push them further back?

Framber Valdez

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This one is undoubtedly Houston's most notable subtraction this year. After spending eight seasons with the ballclub, Valdez recently found himself signing with the Detroit Tigers as a free agent on a three-year, $115 million contract. While the Tigers now have a formidable starting rotation, the Astros are left with a massive gap.

During his 2025 campaign, he logged a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts across 192.0 innings pitched through 31 starts. Although this wasn't his most productive season on the mound—his 2022 performance claims that title—he continues to stand as one of the most consistent ground ball pitchers in the Major Leagues.

Victor Caratini

Houston Astros catcher Victor Caratini | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In January, switch-hitter Caratini signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Twins on a two-year, $14 million contract. His versatility will be missed, but he's also a reliable catcher that the Twins will pair with Ryan Jeffers behind the plate. Houston still has Yainer Diaz on board, but with their high-end backup now gone, César Salazar will need to step up.

Last year, Caratini slashed .259/.324/.404 with a .728 OPS and a career-high of 12 homers through 114 games. He has spent only two seasons with the Astros, but he has cemented himself as one of their valuable assets. Before signing with Houston, he played a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, one year with the San Diego Padres and four years with the Chicago Cubs.

Mauricio Dubón

Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dubón | William Liang-Imagn Images

Trading Dubón was a rather controversial move, and one that might not pay off in the long run. In November, the Astros shipped him out to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Nick Allen. This trade ultimately stemmed from financial motivation, leading to frustration among fans.

The last four years of his professional career were spent in Houston, finishing his latest campaign slashing .241/.289/.355 with a .644 OPS and seven homers through 133 games. With two Gold Glove Awards under his belt from 2023 and 2025, both with the Astros, waving him off was a major risk. Only time will tell if the reward was worth it, but Houston could find itself in deep regret.

More Houston Astros News